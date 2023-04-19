East Texas Baptist University hosted a 2023 “Give Day” online fundraising campaign for alumni and friends to support and celebrate the University.
On April 13th, East Texas Baptist University’s 24 hour online fundraising campaign gave the opportunity for alumni of the university and friends to partner together for a great impact. Undisclosed generous alumni donors provided $25,000 in matching funds dollar-for-dollar to recognize the event and help to benefit the university.
Held on the same day as Connexus, an ETBU holiday that celebrates the the interconnectivity of students, faculty and staff of ETBU unified under the Lordship of Christ and fostering the spirit of togetherness amongst them all, “Give Day” is the opportunity for all supporters and alumni to give a gift — one of any size — to the university to make a difference in their educational pursuits. This fundraising campaign occurs alongside the Connexus events at the university, including meals, fairgrounds with inflatables and more, and a glow foam party held on the same day.
“Give Day is an opportunity for alumni and friends of the university to join together in celebrating ETBU,” said Vice President for University Advancement Scott Bryant, Ph.D. “ETBU Give Day is promoted primarily online with the hopes that alumni and friends will encourage their classmates and friends to join them in supporting ETBU.”
The university held open “Give Day” ambassador positions via the online portal, giving the chance for supporters and alumni to join the promotions of the event on social media and spreading awareness on what the university offers for both the students and the local community.
A promotional video for the 2023 “Give Day” event from ETBU showcased many alumni who shared their gratitude for the education they received and detailed how fundraising campaigns such as this are important to continuing the mission for the University.
Founded in 1916, East Texas Baptist University is described as a community of Christian scholars and servants who build relationships in the context of the community through their curricular and co-curricular experiences. The university celebrated their 100th anniversary in 2016, and with the help of fundraising campaigns like “Give Day,” aims to continue their mission to provide the knowledge and skills for academic success, degree completion, employment opportunity, and lifelong learning.
“Give Day is about the ETBU family joining together to make a difference,” said Bryant. “Whether each gift is big or small, together we can make a great impact.”
You can learn more about the impact of ETBU’s 2023 “Give Day” fundraising campaign at the University’s website at www.ETBU.edu/giveday.