East Texas Baptist University is hosting its first ever Summer Music Camp on campus this week for students who will be entering the 7th, 8th and 9th grades in the Fall of 2023.
The 2023 ETBU Summer Music Camp is designed to provide students with opportunities to increase their musical abilities, build confidence and develop good musical habits. The camp features a wide range of musical activities led by faculty, including the ETBU Director of Bands and Assistant Professor of Music Nathan Phillips, alongside ETBU Band Camp counselors who are undergraduate students involved in the band program or recent graduates from ETBU.
“I want to offer a good musical experience and an affordable music experience in a known safe environment,” said Phillips.
“I imagined that if we had 30 kids, we could make it work and it could be a positive experience,” explained Phillips. “And it blew up. We have almost 70 kids here this week, and for our first year, I’m incredibly grateful for that.”
The camp currently is focused on the band program and features five days of fully scheduled rehearsals and activities for the participating students, ending with a final concert Friday at 5 p.m. in the Baker Chapel in the Rogers Spiritual Life Center at the corner of East Avenue and North Grove Street.
“The final concert is open to the public, and friends and family are all encouraged to attend,” said Phillips.
Some of the activities planned for the Summer Music Camp include full band rehearsals in the morning and afternoon; music elective classes such as FUNdamentals of Music; introductions to various instruments; sectional or masterclasses for various instruments; a musicianship class; and a daily evening activity, including movies and fellowship. The camp had an entrance fee of $200, which included access to all activities with an option to stay on campus for the duration of the camp, as well as a themed t-shirt for participants to wear to the final concert.
ETBU partnered with the local Marshall Symphony and Marshall ISD Junior High School to provide 10 scholarships, which paid for half of the entry fees for the camp. It was a key goal to make the program affordable and increase accessibility for rural areas.
The students who were presented the scholarship to attend the Summer Music Camp included Matthew Martin, Jazmyn Nicholson, Alejandro Vera, Jagger Abernathy, Vernon Pittman, Benjamin Vallery, Kirsten Clark, Ross Crist, Rylan Wade and Latham Ingram.
Phillips envisions the ETBU Summer Music Camp capitalizing on the success of their first year by expanding the program in the future with additional community support and potentially the inclusion of both junior high and high school weeks, as well as increasing the ensembles accordingly.
“We’re dreaming, we’re shooting for the clouds,” said Phillips. “But if this traction is indicative of this year, getting 70 when I was expecting maybe 30, then I don’t see why we can’t think about that as an option for the future.”
Students registered for the 2023 ETBU Summer Music Camp across a wide range of school districts in the area. Participants came from Waskom, Jefferson, Marshall, Hallsville, Spring Hill, Elysian Fields, Longview Christian School, Henderson and Groesbeck.
"We have four goals this week," said Phillips. "The first one is to glorify God. The second one is to make music, and we have lots of music activities throughout each day. The third one is to have fun, and that includes making friends. And then finally, the fourth goal is to be safe."