East Texas Baptist University’s Family Weekend set for Sept. 29 - Oct. 1

East Texas Baptist University is set to host this year’s Family Weekend event on campus in Marshall from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 for faculty, staff, students, and families.
The ETBU Family Weekend event is aimed at bringing together faculty, staff, students, and families for a weekend of fellowship including a schedule of activities planned throughout the weekend to help families gain a better understanding of the student experience at the college.
“This is always a special time for our students, faculty, and staff to have parents, siblings, grandparents, friends, and more catch a glimpse of what life has been like for our students the past few months on campus,” said ETBU’s Director of Student Life Laura Coursey. “We have planned a weekend of events highlighting different areas of interest, including Theatre Arts, Academics, Athletics, Student Engagement, Spiritual Life, Career Development, and even Alumni.”
The Family Weekend at ETBU costs $35 per adult at $20 per child (ages 12 and under) and is free to all ETBU students. Tickets for the Tiger Football game on Saturday must be purchased separately. The schedule of activities for the weekend goes from 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29, through 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1.
Friday’s activities at ETBU’s Family Weekend event include checking in to receive the schedule, t-shirts and meal tickets before a gathering with live music, fellowship, lawn games, and local food trucks, as well as access to the Outdoor Recreation Center.
There will also be an ETBU Theatre Production on The Complete History of America with general admission tickets priced at $10 or free with an ETBU ID. The first day will end with a movie night at Bell Park at Taylor Field where popcorn, candy, and drinks will be provided with no tickets needed.
Saturday’s activities include a Small Business Saturday Market and free brunch bar, family worship, Tiger Family lunch, family and faculty connection at the Huffman Activities Area, and free Family Tailgate activity before the football game that evening. There will be a showing of the ETBU Theatre Production’s The Complete History of America at 2:30 p.m. with general admission tickets priced at $10 or free with an ETBU ID.
The day will come to a close with the Tiger Football Game versus the Austin College Kangaroos at 6 p.m. located at the Ornelas Stadium. Tickets may be purchased online or at the stadium before the game.
Sunday’s activities include morning worship at student’s and family’s local church and another showing of the ETBU Theatre Production’s The Complete History of America with general admission tickets priced at $10 or free with an ETBU ID, starting at 2:30 p.m.
“All of our activities are designed to bring students, faculty, staff, and families together for a weekend of community and fellowship,” said Coursey.
The ETBU Career Development Center will be partnering with JCPenney for a Fall 2023 JCPenny Suit-Up Event that will be available all weekend. A coupon for 30 percent off select career wear, shoes, and accessories will be available for those who text ETBU to 67292. The coupon will be valid both online and at the JCPenney in the Longview Mall.
Registration for ETBU’s Family Weekend event is available online at the college’s website at www.ETBU.edu. Families that register after Monday, Sept. 25, will not have a t-shirt included in their registration bundles.
“This weekend is always a sweet reminder of what our Tiger Family is all about — embracing faith, engaging minds, empowering leaders, and enhancing community,” Coursey said, “Everything we do, whether at Family Weekend or any other day of the year, is centered around these commitments to our students and their families.”