The East Texas Baptist University’s School of Communication and Performing Arts will present “Working: The Musical” open for general admission April 20-23.
“Working: The Musical” is based on Studs Terkel’s best-selling book featuring interviews with American workers, including the schoolteacher, the phone operator, the waitress, the mason and the housewife, helping to tell the story of the American working class. ETBU’s School of Communication and Performing Arts will be presenting “Working: The Musical” on campus directed by both Natalie Wilson and Andrew Wilson.
“It’s different from anything we’ve done in the past,” said ETBU Assistant Professor of Theatre Arts Natalie Wilson. “It doesn’t have a normal through-line like a normal musical. Instead, it’s based on snippets of interviews taken from a book by Studs Terkel. Those interviews were turned into monologues, scenes and songs highlighting the sacrifice of the American working class and the everyday men and women who keep our country going.”
At just over an hour long, “Working: The Musical” is unique for the ETBU’s School of Communication and Performing Arts, exploring deep messages that are thought provoking and inspiring while still remaining enjoyable for all ages to attend. It features work from the ETBU theatre program across all aspects including student performers and designers, as well as leadership students with choreography from Amy Hobbs and lighting design from Rachel House.
“I would say it’s got a little something for everybody,” said Assistant Professor of Theatre Arts Andrew Wilson Jr. “Whether you’re a fan of musical theater in general or not. It has songs from people like Lin Manuel Miranda and James Taylor, and you’ll get some of the cheesy funny musical theater songs mixed with some beautiful heart-wrenching songs as well.”
“It definitely keeps you on your toes in that sense; you don’t know what the next character coming forward is going to say,” said Wilson. “And you also don’t know what kind of style of music you’re going to get. We have everything from rap to a gospel song to a ballad.”
The ETBU School of Communication and Performing Arts’ performance of “Working: The Musical” will feature songs by Tony Award-winning artist Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stephen Schwartz and James Taylor, with student cast members playing different characters in what is described as a minimalist show where no one leaves the stage.
“Every actor plays multiple roles,” said Wilson. “Helping them craft those characters has been a fun process and making sure each character is unique and different from the other characters that they’re playing.”
“Giving some students a chance that maybe they wouldn’t have gotten the chance otherwise was very important to me,” said Wilson Jr. “So, that’s been a challenge because we all took that on with each other, but it’s been a great, great process because the students have really stepped up to the plate and have done everything we’ve asked them to do and more.”
The curtain will rise for evening performances of “Working: The Musical” on Thursday and Friday, April 20-21, at 7 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, April 22-23 at the Jenna Guest Music Building on the ETBU campus.
General Admission tickets for “Working: The Musical” are $10, and the performances are open to the general public. Attendees with an ETBU ID will be granted free admission. For more information and to buy or reserve tickets, visit www.ETBU.edu/box-office.