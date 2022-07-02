The East Texas Builders Association presented Marion County a $4,500 donation this week to aid in recovery relief efforts of residents who were impacted by the EF-2 tornado in March.
“The money was given on behalf of the East Texas Builders Association to directly help the victims of the tornado,” said County Judge Leward LaFleur, sharing how grateful the county for the donation, which will benefit the relief fund.
“It was a pleasant surprise,” he said.
The East Texas Builders Association, based in Longview, is a nonprofit trade association with a membership of 390 and jurisdiction over nine contiguous counties, including Gregg, Harrison, Marion and Panola. The membership is comprised of industry professionals who partner to build quality homes and enhance the home ownership experience.
The organization was so disturbed by the March 21 devastation of the EF-tornado that the membership rallied together to see what they could do to help.
“Immediately following the storms in Marion County this past March, several ETBA representatives evaluated the area to determine how we could be of the greatest assistance to those impacted,” Angela Daughtry, Executive Officer, shared. “We witnessed a tremendous loss of homes and devastation.
“Through the generous support of our members, ETBA was able to provide and distribute food and supplies for the immediate week following the disaster,” she said. “Additional monetary donations provided us an opportunity to gift $4,500 towards the cleaning and rebuilding process.”
Judge LaFleur said to make sure the funds aren’t intertwined in government funding, a separate fund, overseen by a group of local pastors, will be established to specifically help the victims.
“Obviously county government cannot take private donations for causes other than for county government, and this isn’t governmental funding,” said LaFleur.
“Since the tornado happened we’ve teamed up with American Red Cross. A couple of local pastors, the emergency management coordinator, Sheriff (David) Capps and myself and the county commissioner JR Ashley, whose precinct it happened in, we meet every three weeks to discuss the ongoing issues that are happening, what people are needing, if there are any needs, and how we can help,” the county judge said. “We’re setting up a bank account locally that a couple of the pastors that we’ve got in our group are going to oversee how these funds are used and where does it go.
“We wanted to completely disconnect the county government from this,” he said. “We didn’t want to get it (mixed) up in the bureaucracy of government. We wanted to make sure this money got to where it needed to be and that was to people impacted by the storms.”
According to the National Weather Service, Marion County was one of six tornadoes that hit the East Texas region in March. Another one was reported in Elysian Fields.
For the tornado that hit Marion County, the NWS reported that an EF-2 with estimated peak winds at 135 mph and a maximum width of 700 yards traveled 40 miles from about five miles northwest of Union Grove to about four miles west of Linden.
NWS documented the 135 mph winds as the strongest wind speed of an EF-2 tornado rating. Seven injuries were reported with this tornado, which began around 10:30 p.m. and ended around 10:47 p.m. that night.
“It hit up near Dawson’s corner, our most northern and our most western part of the county,” said LaFleur. “So it went through Upshur County, jumped Lake of the Pines at the 155 bridge and then came into Marion County.”
Judge LaFleur suspects the recovery period to be an ongoing effort.
“With something like this, it’s a long-term thing,” the county judge said. “It’s not something that happens overnight or that can be fixed. Here we are in June and this happened in March and we’re still feeling the effects.
“A lot of those folks didn’t have insurance; a lot of them lost everything they own,” he said.
LaFleur said he’s thankful for organizations such as Catholic Charities, Red Cross and East Texas Builders Association that have offered a helping hand.
“A lot of organizations in East Texas stepped up; and it makes me proud to say I’m from East Texas,” said the county judge.
“I will always be proud to say I’m a son of Gregg County; I grew up there, I was raised there, there’s great people there, but it’s not just Gregg County; it’s all of East Texas,” LaFleur said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s in the most remote part of Marion County, if it’s in the middle of Longview, if it’s in Upshur County, Harrison County, it could be in Waskom — everybody around is going to help that community.
“East Texas is a very special place,” he said, reiterating how grateful he is for the benevolence of the builders association. “Where else can a county judge come to work on Monday morning and they say we want to give the victims over there $4,500.”
Judge LaFleur encourages continued prayers and support for those impacted by the tornado.
“It’s an ongoing disaster,” he said. “Just because the clouds are gone and the rain has stopped there’s still people that are hurting and we’re trying to help them as best we can and this will go a long way in that.”
Daughtry with the East Texas Builders Association echoed his sentiments.
“Unfortunately, many of those impacted did not have insurance and are still in great need of assistance. With construction labor shortages and material price increases, this will be a long and ongoing effort,” said Daughtry. “We urge our community to reach out to the Marion County Disaster Relief committee and support their upcoming fundraisers.”