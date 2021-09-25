JEFFERSON — The East Texas Burn Run is coming up.
The weekend long event includes a ride for survivors, followed by live performers.
Originally named the Boo Run Burn Benefit after event founder Charles “Boo“ Chaler, who suffered a welding accident that burned more than 95 percent of his body in 1999, the event is now called the East Texas Burn Run and raises funds each year for the Percy Johnson Burn Foundation and to help child campers attend Camp I’m Still Me in Scottsville.
In 2014, Jefferson business owners Stan and Michelle Davis, who own Auntie Skinners’ Riverboat Club, took over the Burn Run Biker Benefit. The event still raises funds for the foundation and the week long summer camp in Scottsville meant to help children burn victims.
“We are so pleased to announce that Boo is going to head a ride-along from 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 9,“ the organizers said.
VIP wristbands, early registration tickets and regular event tickets are available on the event’s website at https://www.jeffersonburnbenefit.com/.
The event will also feature several vendor booths of both food, arts and crafts and local businesses throughout the weekend.
Those wishing to still sign up as a vendor may download the application from the event website.
In addition to the line up of live music — a list of participating bands can be viewed on the website — the event will also feature a poker run, games, Bike Show and Slow Ride Competition.
Camp I’m Still Me was founded by burn specialist Dr. Kevin Sittig of the University Health Center in Shreveport. Sittig said he founded the camp after a patient’s relative once asked him, “What kind of quality of life with they have now?” Sittig wanted to ensure they had the best.
“I wanted to make sure these survivors still had quality of life,” he said. “So, I went to an existing burn survivor camp in Colorado to see what they did. I went in incognito, without telling the campers I was a doctor, which allowed them to really open up to me. I found out they loved the horseback riding, camping and arts and crafts but hated having to tell their stories to counselors and psychologists on staff, which was required at that camp.”
Sittig said he came back home and decided to start his own camp for East Texas and Louisiana area burn survivors and to make it all about having fun.
Now coming up on its 30th anniversary year this summer, the camp has many of its former child campers return as camp volunteers so they can stay connected and give back to the camp that gave so much to them.
Housing more than 130 burn survivors and counselors each year, none of it would be possible without donations provided by events like the East Texas Burn Run.
“Everyone, from campers to counselors, attends for free, thanks to the benefits throughout the year that raise money for Camp I’m Still Me,” Sittig said.