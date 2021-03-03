JEFFERSON — The annual motorcycle rally and live music event held each fall in downtown Jefferson still managed to raise more than $85,000 to help burn victim survivors attend Camp I’m Still Me in Scottsville, despite a year plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Originally named the Boo Run Burn Benefit after event founder Charles “Boo“ Chaler, who suffered a welding accident that burned more than 95 percent of his body in 1999, the event is now called the East Texas Burn Run and raises funds each year for the Percy Johnson Burn Foundation and to help child campers attend Camp I’m Still Me in Scottsville.
In 2014, Jefferson business owners Stan and Michelle Davis, who own Auntie Skinners’ Riverboat Club in downtown Jefferson, took over the East Texas Burn Run biker benefit and were an integral part in pulling off a successful event in the fall of 2020.
East Texas Burn Run organizers on Monday announced the official event earnings on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/EastTexasBurnRunJefferson
“We are so excited to announce that through the partnership of the Phoenix Organization of Jefferson, Rockhouse Productions and Brother’s Keepers Motorcycle Club we donated over $85,000 to Camp I’m Still Me,” the post read. “We are so grateful to everyone who gave donations, all of the members of the bands who played, Bikers for Christ, all of the volunteers who helped and the City of Jefferson for always approving the event and thank you to all who participate at the event. We could not put this event on without each and every one of you.”
Camp I’m Still Me
The money raised from the event will now be used to cover costs for child burn survivors to attend the week long summer camp in Scottsville meant to help them recover.
Camp I’m Still Me was founded by burn specialist Dr. Kevin Sittig of the University Health Center in Shreveport. Sittig said he founded the camp after a patient’s relative once asked him, “What kind of quality of life with they have now?” Sittig wanted to ensure they had the best.
“I wanted to make sure these survivors still had quality of life,” he said. “So, I went to an existing burn survivor camp in Colorado to see what they did. I went in incognito, without telling the campers I was a doctor, which allowed them to really open up to me. I found out they loved the horseback riding, camping and arts and crafts but hated having to tell their stories to counselors and psychologists on staff, which was required at that camp.”
Sittig said he came back home and decided to start his own camp for East Texas and Louisiana area burn survivors and to make it all about having fun.
Now coming up on it’s 30th anniversary year this summer, the camp has many of its former child campers who are now grown, return as camp volunteers so they can stay connected and give back to the camp that gave so much to them.
Housing more than 130 burn survivors and counselors each year, none of it would be possible without donations provided by events like the East Texas Burn Run.
“Everyone, from campers to counselors, attends for free, thanks to the benefits throughout the year that raise money for Camp I’m Still Me,” Sittig said.
Those interested in attending the camp should contact the University Health Center Burn Center in Shreveport or Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
To donate, visit the East Texas Burn Run Facebook page or http://percyrjohnson.org/burncamp/