JEFFERSON — The ride with a cause continued this weekend as motorcyclists converged onto the streets of downtown Jefferson as part of the annual East Texas Burn Run event, which benefits Camp I’m Still Me in Scottsville for burn survivors.
With perfect fall weather, motorcyclists from across Texas, Louisiana and beyond gathered together in Jefferson this weekend to celebrate burn survivors and raise money for the annual summer camp in Scottsville, Camp I’m Still Me, which allows burn survivors aged 4 to 17 to gather together for a week each summer and enjoy fellowship with other survivors, arts and crafts, games, swimming and also gives them a chance to share their stories.
“It’s a place where they can come and just be themselves and face no judgement,” Camp I’m Still Me Director Eileen McLain said. “The East Texas Burn Run is one of the largest fundraisers for our camp.”
Last year’s event saw more than $85,000 raised for the camp and organizers are hoping this year is even bigger.
The event featured several rides through the picturesque roads of East Texas’ Pineywoods and the Louisiana borderlands.
Originally named the Boo Run Burn Benefit after event founder Charles “Boo“ Chaler, who suffered a welding accident that burned more than 95 percent of his body in 1999, the event is now called the East Texas Burn Run and raises funds each year for the Percy Johnson Burn Foundation and to help child campers attend Camp I’m Still Me in Scottsville at no cost to themselves or their families.
The annual motorcycle rally with a cause is held each October in Jefferson by the Phoenix Organization and My Brother’s Keepers Motorcycle Club.
Tax deductible donations to Camp I’m Still Me can also be mailed directly to P.O. Box 610, Shreveport, LA, 71130-3932. Online donations will soon be available once the Camp’s website is updated at www.campimstillme.com.