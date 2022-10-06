JEFFERSON — The ride continues in Jefferson this weekend as motorcyclists and supporters gather in the historic bayou town for the annual East Texas Burn Run event, which benefits Camp I'm Still Me in Scottsville for burn survivors.
The annual motorcycle rally with a cause is held each October in Jefferson by the Phoenix Organization and My Brother's Keepers Motorcycle Club.
The weekend long event will include rides, food and merchandise vendors, live music and performers and much more.
Rockhouse Productions Inc. is in its sixth year of sponsoring the annual music lineup.
Originally named the Boo Run Burn Benefit after event founder Charles “Boo“ Chaler, who suffered a welding accident that burned more than 95 percent of his body in 1999, the event is now called the East Texas Burn Run and raises funds each year for the Percy Johnson Burn Foundation and to help child campers attend Camp I’m Still Me in Scottsville.
In 2014, Jefferson business owners Stan and Michelle Davis, who own Auntie Skinners’ Riverboat Club, took over the Burn Run Biker Benefit. The event still raises funds for the foundation and the week long summer camp in Scottsville meant to help children burn victims.
The event is set for Oct. 7-9 in downtown Jefferson.
The event will also feature several vendor booths of both food, arts and crafts and local businesses throughout the weekend.
In addition to the line up of live music — a list of participating bands can be viewed on the website — the event will also feature a poker run, games, Bike Show and Slow Ride Competition.
Last year's Burn Run saw more than $85,000 raised for the cause.
Camp I’m Still Me was founded by burn specialist Dr. Kevin Sittig of the University Health Center in Shreveport. Sittig said he founded the camp after a patient’s relative once asked him, “What kind of quality of life with they have now?” Sittig wanted to ensure they had the best.
“I wanted to make sure these survivors still had quality of life,” he said. “So, I went to an existing burn survivor camp in Colorado to see what they did. I went in incognito, without telling the campers I was a doctor, which allowed them to really open up to me. I found out they loved the horseback riding, camping and arts and crafts but hated having to tell their stories to counselors and psychologists on staff, which was required at that camp.”
Sittig said he came back home and decided to start his own camp for East Texas and Louisiana area burn survivors and to make it all about having fun.
Housing more than 130 burn survivors and counselors each year, none of it would be possible without donations provided by events like the East Texas Burn Run.
“Everyone, from campers to counselors, attends for free, thanks to the benefits throughout the year that raise money for Camp I’m Still Me,” Sittig said.
For more information, tickets and a full list of events, visit the East Texas Burn Run Facebook page at www.facebook.com/EastTexasBurnRunJefferson or the My Brother's Keeper website at www.brotherskeepersmc.com.