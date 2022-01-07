East Texas' private Christian universities were recently rated the highest ratings for their anti-abortion stance on campus, according to a national study by pro-life organizations.
East Texas private Christian universities, including LeTourneau University in Longview and East Texas Baptist University and Wiley College in Marshall, all received the top ratings from a national pro-life study that outlines Christian colleges and universities across the nation and their ties to pro-abortion material and the Planned Parenthood organization.
The study, conducted by the Students for Life of America's (SFLA) Pro-Life Advancement, gave the three East Texas Christian universities an A+ or A rating, the top two ratings available in the study.
"After decades of anti-life infiltration in Christian institutions, research now suggests that the incidence of abortion among churchgoing women is virtually indistinguishable from that of nonbelievers," the study states. "All Christian colleges and universities should be working to shift this status quo, helping to establish a cultural standard of respect for human life among young people by inculcating biblical pro-life values in their teaching and activities."
The study reports that according to Planned Parenthood's annual report, 354,871 pre-born children were aborted in 2020.
"Planned Parenthood targets the most vulnerable pregnant women, including college students, for abortion sales," the report states. "It's no surprise then that Planned Parenthood has snaked its way onto college and university campuses all over the U.S. But what may come as a surprise to some is that this includes schools that identify as Christian institutions, despite the fact that scripture and Christian tradition are soundly anti-abortion."
Out of the 784 Christian schools investigated in the study, 103 schools were found to have relationships with Planned Parenthood and 69 had yet to cut those ties after the study's organizers contacted the schools and notified them of their findings.
"These 69 schools' relationships with the abortion industry represents an endorsement of abortion violence and an alarming departure from the Christian tradition and biblical values," the study states.
East Texas Baptist University received the highest rating, an A+, while both Wiley College and LeTourneau University received A ratings. ETBU is a Baptist based university, Wiley College is a Methodist based school and LeTourneau University is interdenominational.
"These Christian schools in promotion of nonviolent abortion alternatives (such as local pregnancy resource centers) while simultaneously not promoting Planned Parenthood or abortion services received an A+," the study states.
The study said ETBU and schools with the A+ rating put their beliefs into "tangible action."
"Forty-nine schools (including ETBU) earned an A+ rating from the SFLA for maintaining no relationship with Planned Parenthood and for promoting free, local and nonviolent abortion alternative resources on campus," the study states.
Both Wiley College and LeTourneau University received A ratings.
"These Christian schools with either no infractions found on their websites or school administration cut ties with Planned Parenthood when notified by the SLFA received an A," the study states. "These schools were also not found to be in promotion of nonviolent abortion alternatives (such as local pregnancy resource centers) on their websites."
The study also details how the schools that received infractions interact with and promote Planned Parenthood on campus.
"At Christian colleges and universities, the most frequent infraction was Planned Parenthood being listed as a student resource," the study states. "Fifty-six percent of infractions involved Christian colleges and universities promoting Planned Parenthood to students by listing the abortion vendor as a student resource."
The study said most of the schools with infractions promoted Planned Parenthood as "internship opportunities," and offered students academic credit hours for internship at the abortion provider.
The study found the schools with the most infractions and worst ratings came from denominations including Methodist, Lutheran and Presbyterian. The schools with the highest ratings came from denominations including Catholic and Baptist.
"Every university, no matter its religious or secular identity, should protect its students from the predatory abortion industry and from propaganda portraying abortion as empowering or safe," the study states. "But if Christian and Catholic colleges and universities do not lead the charge in rising to this challenge, secular leftist universities can hardly be expected to trailblaze the path forward. Christian schools must set the paradigm of respect for human dignity as it is in the scripture and tradition of the Judeo-Christian worldview that belief in human dignity finds its roots."
To view the full report and a break down of the study, visit the full report at https://www.instituteforprolifeadvancement.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Christian-Schools-White-Paper.pdf