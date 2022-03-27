East Texas could see severe weather Wednesday morning

A strong upper level storm system could bring more severe weather to the East Texas area on Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.
Most of Harrison and Marion Counties are under an ‘slight’ risk of severe weather after sunrise Wednesday, the NWS said.
“Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to move from extreme Eastern Texas and Southeast Oklahoma in the early morning and across Southwest Arkansas and North Louisiana later during the day,” the NWS said in a hazardous weather outlook. “Damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes will be possible, with the severe threat ending from west to east during the day with the departure of these storms.”
Thunderstorms are expected to return to the forecast on Friday night as another frontal boundary pushes through the region, the NWS said, but those storms are not expected to be severe.