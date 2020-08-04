JEFFERSON — Several East Texas school districts are set to approve the purchase of new technology devices through a matching grant from the Texas Education Agency in order to accommodate students choosing to become remote learners for the start of the 2020-21 school year later this month.
Harleton and Jefferson ISD trustees on Monday approved the purchases of new Chromebooks and hotspot devices for both in classroom and remote learning and the purchases will be matched by the TEA in a 1:1 matching grant with funds provided to the TEA by the federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act.
Hallsville ISD trustees are set to meet today to approve the purchase of new devices for students opting into the virtual learning plan this school year.
“We’re looking at purchasing 250 hotspots with one year data plans for $30,000,” Hallsville ISD Technology Director Mark Page said Monday. “The total cost is $60,000 with the Operation Connectivity grant picking up 50 percent.”
Jefferson ISD trustees on Monday approved the $101,000 purchase of 600 hotspots, 200 Chromebooks and 80 iPads, with the TEA grant matching the funding.
The new technology is due to arrive at the districts in about four to six weeks and is being ordered through a co-op formed with Region 4 Education Service Center.
The district previously purchased 100 hotspots earlier this year but said it needed the additional hotspots in the event of another possible shutdown due to COVID-19, as almost less than half of the district’s total student population has reported having access to steady Internet service or devices at home.
Harleton ISD trustees on Monday approved an about $85,000 purchase of 335 Chromebooks and 30 hotspots devices with one year service, of which the TEA grant will pay half the cost.
“The school board made a wonderful allowance for our students and district,” Harleton ISD Superintendent Jay Ratcliff said Monday. “Their forward thinking will allow us to be in sucha stronger position with technology across the district.”