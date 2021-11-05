East Texas area school districts saw mostly steady enrollment numbers this school year compared to last year, while one district’s online academy saw a major leap in enrollment.
Each year, annual Snapshot Day enrollment numbers are recorded that will later affect future budgeting and staff decisions for each of the schools.
Snapshot Day was Oct. 29 for all Texas public schools.
Every two years, the University Scholastic League uses Snapshot Day enrollment for high schools to realign into one of six conferences — 1A through 6A, with 6A being the largest.
The next realignment decisions will be made by the UIL in February, with changes becoming effective for the start of the 2022-23 school year. The realignment determines which school districts a high school will compete against in contests and sports, including football and basketball.
Snapshot Day also provides data on student attendance and demographics, the latter of which can affect testing and accountability.
The numbers from this day also are used in determining staffing and budget information for each district. Enrollment numbers primarily affect how much money schools get from the state each year in student attendance.
Marshall ISD saw a slight rise in overall enrollment districtwide, with this year’s numbers reaching 5,078 students in kindergarten through 12th grade, compared to last year’s enrollment of 5,064. At Marshall High School, which UIL specifically uses for re-alignment decisions, total enrollment this year reached 1,481 students.
At Hallsville ISD, which has its online Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville, the district overall saw an increase to 19,125 students this year compared to last year’s enrollment of 15,267. The majority of the 3,858 additional students came from a rise in the district’s virtual academy.
“It looks as if in our brick and mortar school, there is an increase of 59 students, which is just normal growth and TVAH has 3,799 additional students due to expanding enrollment limits,” the district said in a statement.
At Hallsville High School and TVAH, enrollment jumped from 10,450 in 2020 to 14,249 this year.
At Jefferson ISD, Superintendent Rob Barnwell said the district totaled 1,160 students this year, 373 of which were at the high school campus. The junior high campus had an enrollment of 354 students, the elementary campus had 303 and the primary campus posted 130 students.
“These numbers are about the same as we had last year,” he said.
At Waskom ISD, the district posted a total of 845 students for this year, compared to 824 students last school year. The high school campus stayed almost the same with 275 students last year and 276 students this year. The middle school campus also kept steady enrollment with 194 students this year, compared to last year’s 192. The elementary campus showed the most growth with 375 students this year compared to 357 students last year.
Waskom ISD Superintendent Rae Ann Patty said the growth at the elementary campus shouldn’t affect the district in regards to re-alignment since UIL bases re-alignment off of high school campus numbers.
Harleton ISD Superintendent Jay Ratcliff said the district had a total enrollment this year of 712 students and 224 of those are from Harleton High School.
Elysian Fields ISD dropped 19 students overall across the district for a total enrollment of 827 students, compared to last year’s 808 students. At Elysian Fields High School, enrollment decreased slightly to 253 students this year from 262 students last school year.
Karnack ISD Superintendent Amy Dickson said her district, which houses grades kindergarten through eighth grade only, kept a steady enrollment count from 137 students last year to 134 students this year.