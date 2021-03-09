East Texas school districts’ mask wearing requirements vary across the counties following Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement last week that opened businesses to full capacity and ended the COVID-19 mask mandate statewide.
Following Abbott’s announcement, Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath, who oversees all 1,029 school districts in the state, announced districts have “full authority” to decide if students and staff will keep wearing masks throughout the rest of the school year.
Some districts have opted to remain masked for the remainder of the school year while others like Elysian Fields and Hallsville ISD’s board trustees have voted to make masks optional on campuses.
“As a result of the lifting of the order on masks, TEA has updated its Public Health Guidance,” the agency stated last week. “Under this updated guidance, a public school system’s current practices on masks may continue unchanged. Local school boards have full authority to determine their local mask policy.”
For the remainder of this school year, mask guidelines for UIL activities will be decided by the hosting school district.
Marshall ISD
Marshall ISD spokesman David Weaver last week said the district has decided to keep the mask requirement in place throughout the rest of the school year.
“After careful consideration of all factors, Marshall ISD will continue to require that all students and staff wear face coverings in accordance with the protocols that have been in place all year in our schools until further notice,” Weaver said.
Hallsville ISD
Hallsville ISD trustees voted in an emergency meeting Friday to no longer require masks on campus, making them optional.
“Our board met and approved the recommendation to discontinue mandated masks and face coverings effective March 22, the Monday after spring break,” the district said in a statement Friday. “At that time, masks and face coverings will still be optional for all but not required. We will continue to monitor and address all close contact tracing requirements as necessary.”
The vote was passed in a 5-2 vote with trustees Jay Nelson, Troy Crafton, Dale Haney, Shane Goswick and Jason Ainsworth supporting the decision and trustees Lee Gaw and Doug McGarvey opposing the move.
Jefferson ISD
Jefferson ISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell said Tuesday the district will continue its current mask requirement protocols throughout the remainder of the school year for staff and student safety.
Harleton ISD
Harleton ISD Superintendent Jay Ratcliff said the district has not yet made a decision on whether masks will continue to be worn or no longer required, saying it will “take some time,” before the issue is decided.
Waskom ISD
Waskom ISD Superintendent Rae Ann Patty said Tuesday her district will finish out the school year keeping the current mask requirement in place.
“They have been successful for us and we will continue to follow them until the end of the school year,” Patty said Tuesday.
Elysian Fields ISD
Elysian Fields ISD spokeswoman Monica Simmons said Tuesday the school board voted on Monday to make masks optional for the remainder of the school year, effective March 22, the Monday after spring break ends.
In addition to discontinuing mandatory mask wearing on campus, the district said it is making virtual learning an option through the end of this school year for those parents who have safety concerns about their students, due to the new optional mask policy. Those parents wishing to choose virtual learning for their students should contact their child’s campus, Simmons said.
Karnack ISD
Karnack ISD Superintendent Amy Dickson said the district will keep its current mask protocols in place throughout the remainder of the school year for staff and student safety.