East Texas faces chance of severe weather Friday

Severe weather is predicted Friday, and temperatures are expected to get hotter this weekend, with the heat wave lasting into the following week, according to the National Weather Service.
Thunderstorms are expected by Friday morning, with the main threats being damaging winds and large hail. There was a slight risk of damaging winds and small hail across the northwest on Thursday night. On Friday, expect more damaging winds, severe hail, and a localized flash flood warning, Warning Coordination Meteorologist Charlie Woodrum said during a special weather briefing Thursday.
Woodrum predicted that potential rainfall amounts would range from an inch to three inches on Friday, but with precipitation levels low, most of East Texas is not expecting much rain. Parts of Deep East Texas may remain dry.
Until Wednesday, the East Texas area faces a “marginal” risk of severe weather in the form of high temperatures.
“Over the weekend and into next week, heat will ramp up with triple digits for [temperature] high [being] possible,” Woodrum said.
“After all, it is June. Sometimes we don’t see this kind of heat until July or August... but it’s not uncommon for this time of year to see this kind of heat,” Woodrum said later.