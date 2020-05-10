East Texas Food Bank and Mission Marshall are teaming up together to host an emergency free food distribution on Tuesday in Marshall to help community members in need during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“The East Texas Food Bank is bringing the National Guard and the food boxes, along with the fresh produce,” Mission Marshall Executive Director Misty Scott said on Saturday. “Mission Marshall will bring volunteers to help distribute the food and the City of Marshall was kind enough to allow us to use the parking lot at Marshall Convention Center and also provide Marshall police officers to help direct traffic.”
The free food distribution will run from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday at the parking lot of Marshall Convention Center. Each guest will receive one food box and fresh produce.
Scott said there is no paperwork or qualification process to go through in order to get the food on Tuesday.
“This is an emergency food distribution so there is no paperwork to fill out,” she said. “They will just drive through and get their food without having to get out of the vehicle.”
Scott said due to volunteers working at the emergency distribution site on Tuesday, Mission Marshall will be closed.
Guests who receive food from the emergency food distribution on Tuesday are still able to receive food from Mission Marshall this month, Scott said.
Mission Marshall is in need of a few items if community members would like to donate to organization.
“We are in need of cereal, cornbread mix, baking mix and peanut butter right now,” Scott said. “Those items are hard to come by at the stores right now and the food bank doesn’t have them so if community members would like to drop them by, we would be grateful.”
To see Mission Marshall’s operating days and times, as well as times for drop off of donations, visit the organization’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/missionmarshalltexas/