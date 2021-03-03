The East Texas Food Pantry has partnered with Heart Dreams Fellowship in Marshall to now offer an additional food resource for those in that community in need.
The food pantry will now stop at the fellowship once a month, every fourth Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m., to offer food through its mobile food pantry program.
According to CEO of Texas Food Pantry Dennis Cullinane, the program was designed to offer pantry services to those in locations that make it harder to access local resources.
“We have heard of food deserts, where there is no access to a grocery store within some many miles, well what we try to do is look at our coverage map and look for any pantry deserts, and offer resources to those communities,” Cullinane said.
With much of the East Texas area considered rural, Cullinane said that there are large pockets of people who have little to no access to these food resources, and may be in need of them.
“With a large rural population, this often requires a different approach,” he said.
These locations are chosen by using census data, according to Cullinane, to evaluate which areas have the greatest need via average income and population size, as well as location is respect to other available resources.
“We try to get a truck in there immediately when we recognize one of these areas, to offer relief,” Cullinane said.
Each truck can usually serve around 350 families, though many of them end up serving more than that each month according to Cullinane.
He added that the trucks focus on offering fresh produce to the community, but will occasionally offer dairy items or additional food items during the holiday season.
Cullinane said that continuing to grow and expand programs such as the mobile food pantry, and other efforts done by East Texas Food Bank, is important to help continue to battle food insecurity in our area.
Currently, one in every five East Texas resident is food insecure, with over 100,000 children in the area without enough to eat.
Community members in need to resources can visit www.easttexasfoodbank.org/hunger-in-east-texas/our-service-area/, to see what resources are available locally.