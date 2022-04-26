With spring almost coming to an end and summer quickly encroaching, East Texas high school and college students are preparing to walk across the stage and earn their degrees, diplomas and certifications.
Area commencement ceremonies for graduating students begin this week in East Texas and run throughout the end of May.
Texas State Technical College in Marshall will be the first to celebrate its spring commencement ceremony, for the first time in person since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. The graduation is set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Memorial City Hall Performance Center, located at 110 E. Houston St. in Marshall.
Wiley College will celebrate its Baccalaureate Service at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Julius Scott Sr. Chapel, followed by the university's 133rd Commencement Ceremony at 8 a.m. on May 7 on campus.
East Texas Baptist University will celebrate two spring 2022 graduation ceremonies at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on May 7 at the campus' Rogers Spiritual Life Center. The ETBU seniors from the Schools of Business, Christian Studies and Humanities, Education, and Professional Studies will graduate at 10 a.m. and the seniors from the Schools of Communication and Performing Arts, Natural and Social Sciences, and Nursing will graduate at 2 p.m. on May 7.
Panola College will celebrate its two spring 2022 commencement ceremonies at 5 and 7:30 p.m. on May 5 at Johnson Gymnasium on campus.
Marshall High School will celebrate its graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. on May 20 at Maverick Stadium on the high school campus.
Elysian Fields High School will celebrate its graduation ceremony at 7:30 p.m. on May 20 at Yellowjacket Stadium on the high school campus.
Waskom High School will celebrate its graduation ceremony at 8 p.m. on May 20 at Jimmy E. Cox Stadium, on the high school campus.
Hallsville High School will celebrate its graduation ceremony at 8 p.m. on May 27 at Bobcat Stadium, located at 1 Bobcat Lane near Hallsville Junior High School.
Harleton High School will celebrate its graduation ceremony at 7:30 p.m. on May 27 at Wildcat Stadium on the high school campus.
Jefferson High School will celebrate its graduation ceremony at 8 p.m. on May 27 at the high school baseball field, due to updates and construction currently underway at Bulldog Stadium. In the event of rain, the ceremony will be moved to the high school gymnasium.
Texas Early College High School in Marshall will celebrate its graduation ceremony at 2 p.m. on May 28 at the Carthage High School Performing Arts Center in Carthage.
Panola Charter School and Panola Early College High School will celebrate their graduation ceremonies at 10 a.m. on May 28 at the Carthage High School Performing Arts Center in Carthage.