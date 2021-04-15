Rush Harris, executive director of the Marshall Economic Development Corp., said the need for industrial systems workers is being seen right now.
Harris said he recently spoke with two companies that need new workers, adding that more than 20 companies in Harrison County and surrounding counties are searching for industrial systems employees.
This means more job opportunities for graduates of Texas State Technical College’s Industrial Systems — Electrical Specialization in Marshall.
Edward Chaney, TSTC’s statewide chair of the Industrial Systems Technology program, said students focus on an array of skills in hands-on labs.
Some of the classes taught in Marshall focus on basic hydraulics, basic electrical theory, compressors, and programmable logic controllers.
“Our students in Marshall are given a heavy dose of electrical skills but are also backed up with the mechanical skills needed to tie the two together and make a well-rounded technician,” Chaney said.
He said the goal is for students to experience as much as they can about the work they will encounter after graduation.
“We don’t have near enough students to be able to fill the demand for good technicians,” Chaney said. “With an Industrial Systems Technology skill set, graduates have plenty of options available for placement, so the jobs are out there.”
Harris said industrial systems, like other technical fields, will see many workers retiring and newer employees needed to fill positions in the next few years.
“This creates an excellent opportunity for a high school graduate to move on and get an accessible two-year education specializing in industrial systems, where they will likely earn well above the median household income in Marshall,” Harris said. “These skills are in demand and can be learned for a reasonable price that allows a single person to make more money than most combined households bring in.”
The highest-paying career in the industrial systems field in the third quarter of 2020 in the East Texas Council of Governments’ 14-county region was electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation and relay, with those workers earning an annual mean wage of $70,800.
Harris said in the Marshall area, there are more than 2,100 workers in jobs that involve industrial systems. Their annual wages can be as high as $66,000, depending on industry and occupation.
TSTC’s Marshall campus offers an Associate of Applied Science degree in Industrial Systems — Electrical Specialization and an Industrial Systems Mechanic — Electrical certificate. Students have the opportunity to earn an Environmental Protection Agency Section 608 technician certification for handling refrigerants.
Registration for the summer and fall semesters continues at Texas State Technical College. For more information, go to tstc.edu.