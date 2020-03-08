The Marshall News Messenger’s ETXjobs.com Job Fair & Expo will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday, March 10, at the Marshall Convention Center, located at 2501 E. End Boulevard South.
The event will feature booths from area businesses looking to hire a variety of positions including administrative, accounting, cashiers, IT, general laborers, general assembly and more.
Vendors at the fair include Marshall Pottery, 1st Choice Personnel, Republic Elite, Career Search Personnel, Harrison County, Master WoodCraft Cabinetry and Community Healthcore.
Attendees are encouraged to dress to impress and bring a resume.