The Marshall News Messenger’s ETXjobs.com Job Fair & Expo will be held from 8 a.m. to noon today, at the Marshall Convention Center, located at 2501 E. End Boulevard South.
The event will feature booths from area businesses looking to hire a variety of positions for their needs.
Those positions include administrative, accounting, cashiers, IT, general laborers, general assembly and more.
Vendors at the fair include Marshall Pottery, 1st Choice Personnel, Republic Elite, Career Search Personnel, Harrison County, Master WoodCraft Cabinetry, Prysim (formerly General Cable) and Community Healthcore.
Attendees are encouraged to dress to impress and bring a resume.