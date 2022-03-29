WASKOM — East Texas libraries will be celebrating the annual National Library Week next week by encouraging community members to visit their local library and read a book.
Waskom Public Library, Jefferson Carnegie Library and Marshall Public Library will celebrate the annual National Library Week April 3 — 9.
This year’s National Library Week theme is “Connect with Your Library,” which is geared towards promoting the idea that libraries are places to get connected to technology and to utilize other sources of information.
In addition, to having a number of books and other resources, the Waskom Public Library staff and volunteers stand ready to provide assistance and help connect community residents to each other.
Waskom’s Library opened in 1996 in a building donated by Marjorie Hall and the Neal Hall family. In the early days, prisoners supervised by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office helped with painting and the materials for shelves were provided by the Waskom Chamber of Commerce. Carpeting was donated by the Waskom Lions Club and Davis Air Conditioning donated work on the repair of the air conditioning system.
Other repair work was done by a community service worker and volunteers and staff have worked hard to make the existing facility a place to find current best sellers, books on tape, large print books, and use of the library’s computers. Monies donated by area citizens and countless volunteer and staff hours have been spent in sponsoring special events, programs, children’s activities, book reviews, and other projects.
Library staff and volunteers are grateful to the Waskom area community for its continuing support and invite everyone to the open house and reception at 3 p.m. on April 7. For more information about this event or membership in Friends of the Library, call the library at 903-687-3041 during business hours from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The Marshall Public Library is open from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday and from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The Jefferson Carnegie Library is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.