WASKOM — With summer officially in full swing, two East Texas libraries are kicking off their summer reading programs for children.
Marshall Public Library
The Marshall Public Library on Monday began its virtual summer reading program, following the statewide theme of “Tails and Tales.” The library began its virtual program on Monday with a reading from “The Story Lady.”
The Marshall program’s calendar also includes other virtual activities, including the LEGO Challenge of the Week which invites children to create a LEGO project based on each week’s theme which can be found on the library’s website at www.marshalltexas.net/476/Kids. Participants are asked to send an email picture of their LEGO creation each week to info@marshallpubliclibrary.org, or bring the creation to the library by Friday of each week to have a photo taken that will be posted to the library’s social media. The weekly LEGO entries will be entered into a drawing for a free LEGO kit at the end of the summer.
The Marshall summer program also includes other activities and competitions like the Bookmark Contest where participants are asked to create a bookmark based on the weekly theme. Entries must be sent in by July 9 and winners will have their bookmarks printed for the library’s customers.
For a complete list of the Marshall Public Library’s summer reading program activities and schedule, visit the library’s website.
Waskom Public Library
The Waskom Public Library’s Summer Reading program will begin on July 1 and run throughout the month, following the same statewide theme of “Tails and Tales.”
Library Director Terry Slone said Monday the summer reading program is open to all children and will be held at 2 p.m. on July 1, 8, 15 and 22 at the Waskom Community Center, located at 465 School Avenue in Waskom.
The library’s first guest will be Harrison County Extension Agent Louraiseal McDonald who will give a presentation on healthy eating habits.
Jefferson Carnegie Library
The Jefferson Carnegie Library, which recently re-opened to the public after the COVID-19 pandemic, is not hosting a summer reading program for children this summer.