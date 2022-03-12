East Texas may see 'slight' risk of severe weather Monday

The National Weather Service says that much of the East Texas region is under a "slight" risk of severe weather Monday into Monday night.
Large hail and damaging winds are the primary threats, with the main timing window for the storms expected to be mid- to late afternoon through the early evening.
"Some of these storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds as the primary threats, although a few isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out," the NWS said. "While the severe weather threat should diminish after midnight, a few strong storms may linger across Southern Arkansas and Northeast Louisiana through early Tuesday morning."
The NWS said thunderstorms will be possible again on Thursday afternoon into Thursday night with the next cold front impacting the region. A few strong storms may be possible from late Thursday into early Friday morning, the NWS said.