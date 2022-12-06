Provisions for J.C., Inc., a local Christian based nonprofit, will host its 19th annual will have their 19th Toy Giveaway at its Training Center on Dec. 17 this year.
Gift distribution will take place on Dec. 17 from noon to 5 p.m., with plans for around 400 toys to be given out once again to local children to enjoy on Christmas Day.
Community members interested in receiving toys this year are able to apply for the program through Provisions for J.C. through email or fax with the application which includes information on your name, address, contact information, number of children, gender, ages and toy suggestions to (9030 935-4182 or provisionsforjc@gmail.com or medicalat@aol.com.
Applicants are encouraged to turn in their information before Dec. 16, with toys given away on a first come first serve basis. Organization volunteers will contact applicants when their toys are ready for pick up.
The toy drive is open to residents in Carthage, Hallsville, Longview, Jefferson, Linden, Waskom and Shreveport.
Event sponsors include Heaven’s Lilly, Inc., Macy’s, Children’s Charity, Urban Health Systems, Clinton Blade, Kenny Lilly and Ronnie Shade, M.D., all of whom have sponsored the program since 2003.
The nonprofit organization also encourages any additional volunteers and any other businesses that would like to partner, sponsor or participate to contact them for more information.
A provision for J.C. Inc. is a faith-based nonprofit community based organization that provides training and education to individuals at risk of becoming dependent on public assistance.