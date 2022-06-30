East Texans searching for ways to fill their long, hot summer days with activities can look no further their own back yards as several area cities have a host of events and activities all geared toward the family.
Marshall
From touring museums to checking out the latest movies, riding horses or hitting the batting cages, Marshall has plenty to do to help parents get their children out of the house this summer.
Something the whole family can get outside and enjoy is horseback riding and Marshall offers two horse ranches for guests to saddle up and ride out. Karma Farms, located at 7925 U.S. 59 N. in Marshall offers guests the opportunity to join trail rides with other riders, or take private lessons by hopping on one of their Spanish Colonial Horses. Owner Vickie Ives runs the family operated ranch on more than 100 acres of rolling grass land and guests of all skill levels can ride. For more information call (903) 407-0298 or visit www.facebook.com/trailriding.
Guests can also head over to Dayspring Therapeutic Equestrian Center, located at 2609 Fern Lake Cutoff in Marshall. The center caters to special needs riders and veterans but also offers private lessons and rides for all guests and skill levels. Owner Sheryl Fogle offers trail rides and private rides through acres of wooded land, as well as a riding arena. The center is equipped with a wheelchair ramp for handicap accessibility to the horses. For more information, call (817) 980-2535 or visit their website at www.dayspringtec.com.
Memorial City Hall Performance Center, located at 110 E. Houston St. in Marshall offers a cool indoor escape for families and children with a host of shows, plays and performances throughout the year. To see a full schedule of upcoming events at the center, along with ticket prices, visit the center’s website at www.memorialcityhall.com.
Parents can hit a home run by swinging the family over to The Infield Downtown for a turn in the batting cages. The facility boasts four batting cages and a lounge area and is open from 4 to 9 p.m. on Monday through Thursday. The Infield Downtown is located at 315 N. Washington Ave. For more information, call (903) 353-5956.
Parents can take their children to Kidz Zone, located at 3000 S. Washington Ave. to let them bounce out their excess energy on the many indoor trampolines. Kidz Zone is open from noon to 5:30 p.m. on Monday through Thursday. For more information, call (903) 935-7100.
Marshall offers several museums in its city limits, including the Michelson Museum of Art, located at 216 N. Bolivar St. The museum also houses a children’s activity room and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The Harrison County Historical Museum offers exhibits at two different locations, the Historic Harrison County Courthouse and Memorial City Hall. The museum features several exhibits and a Children’s Discovery Center. The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, call (903) 702-7777.
Marshall Cinema is currently showing “Lightyear,” and for showtimes and dates, parents can call (903) 935-5662.
Jefferson
From dining, to shopping, train rides, painting, camping and even boating and kayaking, historic Jefferson offers families a wide variety of events both indoor and outdoor to do this summer.
Jefferson offers several kayak rental locations downtown for guests to grab a kayak and hit the Big Cypress River. Made in the Shade Boutique Kayak and Canoe Rental, located at 118 E. Henderson St. in Jefferson offers kayak and canoe rentals and can be reached by calling (903) 665-8966.
There are also boat tours available on the bayou through Turning Basin Riverboat Tours, located at 200 Bayou St. For more information or to set up a reservation, call (903) 665-2222.
Art on the Bayou is a new gallery that recently opened in downtown Jefferson this spring. The facility offers everything from painting lessons for adults and children, a splatter room, cookie decorating, cooking classes, gentle yoga, strength training and even tai-chi lessons. Art on the Bayou is located at 205 N. Walnut St. in Jefferson and can be reached by calling (903) 601-4499.
The Lonesome Dove Drive Thru Safari has plenty of furbabies on hand for guests to see and feed as they drive through the park viewing the many different exotic animals before stopping at the petting zoo area for a photo opportunity. Guests can also check out the park’s newest addition and take a train ride. The safari is open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday through Sunday and is located at 1782 North U.S. 59. For more information, call (903) 665-0053.
The Historic Jefferson Railway offers narrated rides on its gas-powered locomotive at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. The depot opens at 11 a.m. Saturday and is located at 400 E. Austin St. For more information, call (866) 398-2038.
Karnack
Caddo Lake State Park through the Texas Parks and Wildlife regularly hosts events at the lake that include hikes, informational walks and more. The events are posted on the Caddo Lake State Park — Texas Parks and Wildlife Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CaddoLakeSP. From pond dipping, to scavenger hunts, to painting in the park, to photography, nature hikes and educational sessions with the rangers, the state park is weekly hosting family friendly activities and events, which are all posted on its Facebook page.
Karnack also offers kayaking fun for the beginner or practiced kayaker at Ole Mossy’s Up River Kayak Rentals and Boat Tours LLC. In addition to kayak rentals, boat tours on Caddo Lake are available. Ole Mossy’s is located at 1325 Moxley Camp Road. For more information, call or text (9030 399-4378 or (903) 679-9449.