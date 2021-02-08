Stella Alexander has owned and operated East Texas Office Supplies, located at 404 North Washington Ave. since 1996, but she certainly hasn’t done it alone.
Alexander has enlisted her family to assist her, with almost every single one of her children working in the store at one time or another.
“I even used to have my father coming in and working as a delivery driver, he’s 81 now but he still comes and helps out when he can,” she said.
Now with nine grandchildren, Alexander finds herself running a family owned business in the front, and an online school in the back, but she is happy to do it all.
“Right now only a few of my grandchildren are back there, but they are just all set up in the back learning, with us working up here, it’s nice to have everyone around,” she said.
East Texas Office Supplies is not only a Marshall staple, it is also the longest standing office supply store in town, and now in 2021, the only one.
This was not always the case however, with Alexander reflecting on how when she purchased the business over 20 years ago, she was one of a handful of local office supply stores.
“Back then it was a little bit tougher, but many of those businesses moved when we got a Staples and Office Depot, but I’m just stubborn,” she said with a laugh. “I had to work for free for a year, and everyone kept telling me just to quit.”
After a few years, both of the stores canceled each other out, according to Alexander, leaving her as the last office supply store in Marshall.
And everything has not always been easy, when businesses shut down last year Alexander found herself working with a limited staff for three months, recruiting more family members to help assist when both her delivery driver and her daughter who works the front desk had to stop working. However, one ‘employee’, Little Brother, the office cat, never stopped working doing his best to greet customers whenever they come in, pandemic or not.
Thanks to the support of the regular and dedicated local customers, the store is still thriving, and has adapted to selling a wider range of some of the products that have seen a greater demand in the last year.
“We never used to sell as much cleaning supplies as we do now, or toilet paper and paper towels, but now people are having a harder time finding these things and they want to go to less places to make sure that they get it, so we made sure we ordered enough for everyone who wants it,” Alexander said.
On top of this, Alexander also sells furniture, home appliances, and anything that you could need for your at home or work place office.
For more information or to check out the store’s inventory go to their website at www.etos.us.