The East Texas Open Arms Foundation, a local nonprofit organization, is gearing up for its sixth annual Christmas Giveback and is seeking sponsors to help fulfill its mission of gift giving to children in need.
“East Texas Open Arms needs your help with items for Christmas care packages as well as our annual Christmas Giveback where we sponsor children and teenagers in need to provide Christmas gifts and cheer,” said co-organizer Candance Pierce.
“Also this year we’re delivering care baskets to the elderly in a nursing facility in Marshall for the second year, and we’re adding one in Carthage as well as the homeless in our area,” she added.
Items needed include fleece blankets, pajamas, soap, lotion, gloves, hats, scarves, and “whatever (the) spirit puts on your heart,” organizers said.
For the toy drive, the organization is accepting new, unwrapped toys to gift local children and teens for the holiday season. Donations will be accepted through 5 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 3.
Donations can be dropped off at Candance Health Wellness & More, located at 112 N. Lafayette St., and Soul Palace restaurant at 612 S. Carter St. Organizers thank all for their support in advance.
“We would be grateful if you could contribute,” said organizers. “Nothing is too small.”
Anyone willing to donate to the cause may call Candance Pierce at (903) 263-6533 or email wecare@easttxopenarms.com or call co-organizer Shereka Newson at (903) 472-1846.
Monetary donations are also accepted. Checks can be made out to Open Arms Foundation or can be deposited at Red River Federal Credit Union or East Texas Professional Credit Union into the Open Arms Foundation nonprofit account. Monetary donations can also be sent to the Cash app: $EastTxOpenArms.