JEFFERSON — The memory of a Jefferson High School senior recently killed in a car crash will now forever be honored with a memorial scholarship fund in her name by a Jefferson-based organization she volunteered with for several years.
The East Texas Performing Arts Inc. have renamed their scholarship fund the Katelyn Mutai Memorial Scholarship Fund in memory of Jefferson High School senior Katelyn Mutai, who was killed on July 12.
Mutai spent several years volunteering with the non-profit performing arts group and starred in two of its productions, including “The Throwaway Children,” and “Annie Warbucks.”
“Katelyn Mutai was a servant leader,” East Texas Performing Arts Inc. President Sara Whitaker said Wednesday. “She could be brave, step forward and lead by example. Yet, she was teachable. She found contentment in simply being a blessing and bringing out the best in those around her. She possessed so many rare and valuable qualities in today’s self-obsessed world. Countless people considered Katelyn to be their own best friend. We remain grateful recipients of her many gifts and talents.”
East Texas Performing Arts Inc. Founder Preston Taylor said Mutai was a dancer, singer and leader during her participation in the organization’s productions.
“Her talent and sweetness were always evident,” he said. “She was 12 when she first came and worked on one of our productions, and she quickly became the leader of the dancers in that production. She loved learning and the thrill of artistic expression was so important to her. Her dedication was so evident and she meant so much to us here.”
In her obituary, Mutai’s mother Jada Love had asked those who wanted to donate to do so to the ETPA.
“We were shocked and honored, and we had already been talking about renaming the annual scholarship fund in her memory,” Taylor said.
The scholarship has been running for four years now and Taylor said thanks to the new donations in Mutai’s name this year, the organization will be able to award a larger scholarship amount to a graduating Jefferson High School senior next spring.
The scholarship is awarded based upon dedication, achievement, and growth while participating in ETPA productions.
“Katelyn was remarkable and everybody she touched realized it,” Taylor said.
To help with the cause and donate to the scholarship fund, go to the scholarship’s page on the ETPA website