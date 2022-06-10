The car paint will be gleaming on Saturday at Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall during the East Texas Performing Arts Inc.’s upcoming car show fundraiser event.
The 501©3 nonprofit organization, East Texas Performing Arts of Jefferson, will host its annual car show fundraiser event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Bear Creek Smokehouse, located at 10857 Texas 154 in Marshall.
The early summer car show is open to everyone and every vehicle and registration is $30 the day of the event and $20 in advance. Registration and check-in runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Advance registration can be done by visiting https://opnseo.com/car or by calling (903) 634-7665.
Advance registrants will receive a goody bag and raffle prize drawings will be held throughout the day. The event will conclude with an awards show and new awards will be presented this year.
The ETPA produces plays throughout the year in Jefferson and also hosts the annual Texas Sounds International Country Music Awards weekend each fall, which brings prominent musicians from across the world to compete in Texas for a host of awards.
To find out more about the ETPA and their events, visit their website at www.easttexasperformingarts.org.
The ETPA will also host a ribbon cutting ceremony as it joins the Greater Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the Memorial City Hall Performing Art Center in Marshall.