Educational institutions in East Texas, including public schools, private schools, colleges and universities, all used 2019 to elevate student outcomes and the benefit of these efforts should be seen throughout 2020 and the coming years.
From bond elections for new schools, new programs targeted to improve student outcomes and new course offerings, area educational institutions are seeking to produce well rounded students ready for the workforce, college or military.
Marshall ISD Improvement
In Marshall ISD, district personnel started out the year with a new slogan to “Rewrite their Story,” by improving communication within and from the district. The initiative led to revamped programs and standards.
Now, the district’s Marshall Early Childhood Center (MECC), formerly Washington Early Childhood Center, has a renovated and larger building to operate in, a full day pre-kindergarten program, Lil Mav Academy Day School for employees’ children and free day care for students’ children, Learning by Doing curriculum and a pilot program for Spanish/English bilingual learning.
At the high school, 124 students are enrolled in the Maverick University program to take dual credit college courses, and 88 students are enrolled in the OnRamps online dual credit courses through the University of Texas.
Marshall ISD Superintendent Jerry Gibson said the high school to date this year has handed out 69 CTE certifications.
In the past three years, the district dropped from having six “improvement required” rated campuses to zero improvement required rated campuses in 2019.
“We’ve come a long way and this year, we are on track to earn an overall B rating for the district,” Gibson said. “This year, for the first time in at least 12 years, we had zero improvement required campuses.”
Hallsville ISD bond
At nearby Hallsville ISD, voters approved a $55 million bond project in November, a project that includes the construction of a new elementary school, updates to the junior high campus and a new auditorium at the high school.
Hallsville ISD is currently in a unique financial position that allowed voters and tax payers to approve the bond without a tax increase thanks to an influx of state funding to school districts as part of the recently passed Texas House Bill 3.
The total bond amount will not exceed $55 million, and includes about $29.7 million for a new “West” elementary school campus on land the district already owns near Page Road and Loop 281 in the Longview city limits but Hallsville ISD district.
The bond also includes about $13.8 million for a new 1,000 seat high school auditorium that was originally included on the plans of the district’s 2007 bond that constructed the new Hallsville High School but was later scrapped due to a lack of money remaining. The district’s campuses currently use the auditorium at Hallsville Junior High School.
Hallsville and Harleton High School added new CTE courses, including new Firefighter I and II and EMT classes through partnerships with Kilgore College. Harleton ISD also added after school archery classes for junior high and high school students.
}In March, Hallsville ISD unveiled its newly-renovated central administration building. The district spent about $2.1 million to renovate the old primary school campus, located on Willow Street, into its central administration building which now houses five departments and about 65 employees.
“We have combined five departments that were spread out in different buildings across the district, so now we’re able to communicate with greater efficiency without having to go between buildings,” Hallsville ISD Superintendent Jeff Collum said. “We also have the savings cost from operating those buildings.”
Tragedy
This year also brought about tragedy in East Texas public schools with the shocking death of several young students.
Most recently, Jefferson ISD lost a young elementary school student following a car crash that also injured his brothers, also students at Jefferson ISD. Reed Anderson, Jefferson Elementary School second grader was killed in October and his parents made the heart wrenching but compassionate decision to donate Reed’s organs to others in need.
In September, after an Elysian Fields ISD student was found dead in her home, police began investigating her death as a suicide, prompting several community members to show up at a school board meeting and demand more serious responses to allegations and instances of bullying within the district.
This 2019 year started out with tragedy for Marshall ISD who had two students killed in January in a car crash. Ny’Jahl Armstrong and Derrick Bennett, both juniors and former athletes at Marshall High School, were killed during a crash while riding with two other Marshall High School students who were also injured.
In July, Marshall High School sophomore Ketrevion Carter drowned in the pool of a Stephenville apartment complex, leaving his fellow Mavericks behind to mourn his loss. Carter was about to enter his sophomore year at Marshall High School as an offensive lineman for the Mavericks.
In September, tragedy struck the Maverick family again when senior football player Hayden Blalock who was killed while driving to school when he tried to miss a wild hog in the road.
Colleges and Universities
In higher education this year, several area colleges expanded or added new programs, opened new facilities or launched new student initiatives.
East Texas Baptist University in Marshall hosted the grand opening in May for its long awaited new nursing facility at the Marshall Grand building in downtown Marshall.
The ETBU School of Nursing was made possible after the $2.2 million renovation of the Marshall Grand, formerly known as the historic Hotel Marshall, a yearslong process in the making.
Students began using the facility this fall semester.
“The people of Marshall gave from 25 cents to thousands upon thousands of dollars to make this possible,” ETBU President Blair Blackburn said. “We’re thankful they had the vision to see this as a center for academic excellence. That’s what we have today in the Marshall Grand, is a center for nursing healthcare education.”
The renovation of the eight-story building included updating and adding classrooms and labs to five of the eight floors. The university has plans to continue the renovation on floors six, seven and eight in the future as funding allows. The eighth floor will eventually be renovated to restore the building’s historic ballroom.
Texas State Technical College in Marshall added several new programs, the Automation and Controls Technology program that was formerly called the Industrial Controls Technology program, the Industrial Systems program (formerly Industrial Maintenance) and the Computer Programming Technology which replaces Software Development Technology.
In addition, TSTC Marshall students in the Electrical Lineworker Technology program now have the opportunity to take commercial driver’s license lessons.
The technical college also expanded its night classes to accommodate its students’ needs.{/div}The Industrial Systems — Electrical Specialization program will have its first night cohort starting in January for the spring semester. Students will attend classes two nights a week and during the day on Saturdays. The first program to offer night classes on campus, Precision Machining Technology, thrived this fall semester and will offer a second night cohort in January.
Wiley College in Marshall, a four year Historically Black College and University (HBCU), launched a new initiative in 2019 that is meant to improve its overall student outcomes and help students become well rounded, successful adults post university.
The new “Wiley Cares” initiative launched this year will now cause the university to carry the title of the most affordable HBCU in the state.
The multitiered campaign includes a major tuition reduction, the creation of an on-campus food pantry and micro-grants for students, and a reclamation initiative for students who have previously dropped out.
The launch came just in time to help the university clear itself from several sanctions that resulted in the institution being placed on a warning from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) the accrediting agency responsible for reviewing and accrediting southern colleges and universities.
TSTC Marshall, ETBU and Wiley College were all reviewed this year for the 10 year peer review by the SACSCOC, which resulted in Wiley College receiving sanctions and being placed on warning. The university has one year to clear the sanctions to keep its accreditation.
ETBU was found in full compliance during its SACSCOC review and TSTC Marshall is in the process of releasing its report from its review to the News Messenger.
Wiley College President Herman Felton Jr. said he believes the new “Wiley Cares” campaign will be the key to increasing enrollment and seeing students through to graduation.
“Our board and our administration cares,” he said. “We want to be holistic in our approach and demonstrate that we care.”