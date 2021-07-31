East Texas teachers are preparing to return back to their classrooms as early as next week for the start of the 2021-22 school year.
East Texas area school districts have set the dates to officially welcome back teachers and staff for the start of the 2021-22 school year.
Kicking off the start of the year with convocation ceremonies meant to pump up school staff before they welcome students later this month, many teachers will return to campuses as early as next week.
Harleton ISD will be the first to kick off convocation and welcome staff with an 8 a.m. breakfast and 8:30 a.m. convocation ceremony at the district on Aug. 2. Students begin school a week later on Aug. 9.
Waskom ISD is set to host its convocation ceremony virtually, through Region 7 Education Service Center with guest speaker Gerry Brooks at 9 a.m. on Aug. 5. Students return to school at the district on Aug. 11.
Next up, Marshall ISD will welcome back its staff with a 9 a.m. convocation ceremony on Aug. 6 at the Marshall Convention Center. Students will return to classrooms on Aug. 12.
Jefferson ISD will host its convocation ceremony at 8 a.m. on Aug. 9 at Jefferson High School. Karnack ISD, who follows the Jefferson ISD academic calendar, will also welcome staff back to the campus on Aug. 9. Students return at both districts on Aug. 18.
Hallsville ISD will welcome staff back to the district at 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 9 at the Hallsville Junior High School auditorium. The convocation ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m. Students begin their first day of school at the district on Aug. 12.
Elysian Fields ISD will also welcome back staff with a convocation ceremony at 9 a.m. on Aug. 9 at the Elysian Fields High School auditorium. A voluntary meet and greet will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. on Aug. 9 before the ceremony. Students return to the campus on Aug. 16.