East Texas school leaders stressed on Monday that their schools would still be focused on teaching students the grade level requirements, despite an announcement from the Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath on Monday saying the annual state standardized will not be a requirement this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic that has caused several districts to close in precaution.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday waived the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) testing requirements for the current school year due to several school closures following the COVID-19, or coronavirus pandemic.
Abbott also requested federal testing requirements be waived for the this school year.
“Your health and safety are top priorities and the state of Texas will give school districts flexibility to protect and ensure the health of students, faculty, and their families,” Abbott said. ”We will empower schools to make the best decisions to protect their communities from COVID-19.”
East Texas school chiefs applauded the move on Monday, though the decision has re-opened criticism of the STAAR test and made some in the community question its future in public school accountability.
“I personally do not have a problem with accountability as long as it is fair for all and consistent,” Marshall ISD Superintendent Jerry Gibson said Monday. “Marshall ISD will work with students to the best of our ability to keep students in a learning mode. While there could be some frustration that teachers have prepared students for the test, we teach students to see them learn. Teaching our students is about them learning and not about them taking a test.“
Elysian Fields ISD Superintendent Maynard Chapman said he believed Abbott made the right call on Monday.
“I feel that Gov. Abbott did the right thing to waive the STAAR tests this school year,” Chapman said. “COVID-19 is affecting the daily lives of all parents, students, teachers, and the nation currently, emotionally and mentally. There is no way students could perform satisfactorily with the added stress of COVID-19. STAAR data would not be fair or accurate this school year.”
Chapman also said he doesn’t feel the state standardized test shows an accurate depiction of learning in the school.
“Teachers work hard yearly to provide students with the knowledge and tools they need to be successful and one day does not show a student’s full potential or how hard a teacher has worked,” he said. “I personally feel it is important for us to focus on students and our communities and not put the pressure of STAAR on students and teachers. They have enough pressure put on them already. We must focus on the students’ needs and put them first. Many students depend on schools for stability and that needs to be our priority. In Elysian Fields ISD, we will do everything we can to ensure, we are meeting the essential needs of our students, community, and staff.”
In Waskom and Karnack ISDs Superintendents Jimmy Cox and Amy Dickson felt the move was fair though they admit, for their teachers, instruction will not change.
“Waskom ISD feels this is the fairest way to proceed since all classroom instruction has been interrupted,” Cox said. “The accountability system would be skewed for all districts if we would have been required to administer STAAR in the 2019-2020 school year. The purpose of this data is to determine growth in our students from year to year. With the amount of instructional time missed, the growth comparison would not be accurate at this time.”
Dickson said she’s relieved by Monday’s announcement though it’s still back to work for her teachers.
“While I’m extremely relieved to have one less worry for students, staff, and parents, I’m also determined to hold ourselves accountable for making sure our students are prepared for the next year,” Dickson said. “We will continue to do what we were doing already — teaching Texas standards.”
Jefferson ISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell said he was pleased with Abbott’s announcement though he doesn’t think it will have a necessarily longer lasting impact on STAAR.
“It is good to know that our teachers and students will not be subjected to undue pressure to perform well on a state test while we are dealing with these circumstances,” Barnwell said. “Therefore, I am grateful the governor has made this decision. I don’t think the STARR will simply be abolished in the future due to the fact the state expects all districts to be held to an accountability standard. However, this situation may result in new conversations regarding its validity and/or how test results are used in the future.“