E programs in honor of local veterans for the upcoming national Veterans Day holiday.
Veterans Day, which is Monday, is observed every Nov. 11 to honor and recognizes military veterans for their service in the U.S. Armed Forces.
Marshall ISD
Sam Houston Elementary School is set to host a Veterans Day program at 2 p.m. on Friday at the school, located at 2905 East Travis Street in Marshall.
Marshall High School ROTC members are also assisting this year in several area Veterans Day programs throughout the community.
Hallsville ISD
Hallsville ISD will host its annual Veterans Day program at 9 a.m. Monday at the Hallsville Junior High School auditorium, located at 1 Bobcat Lane in Hallsville.
Veterans from the community are invited to come early for light refreshments and to visit with each other before the program.
The program’s guest speaker will be Hallsville ISD parent and U.S. military veteran Chris Comer. If weather permits, there will be a parade down Bobcat Lane outside the school immediately following the program.
Harleton ISD
Harleton High School will host Senator Bryan Hughes at 10 a.m. today at the high school auditorium, located at 17000 Highway 154 in Harleton.
Hughes will serve as the guest speaker and the Wildcat band will also perform.
Jefferson ISD
Jefferson High School will host its annual Veterans Day program beginning with a reception from 2:15 to 2:45 p.m. on Nov. 14 at the high school’s Commons Area. During the reception, veterans and their spouses will be served food by the high school’s Culinary Arts students.
All community veterans and their spouses are invited to attend for free. Veterans are asked to RSVP by Tuesday by calling Tracey Powell at the high school so the Culinary Arts students can plan for the number of guests.
Immediately following the reception, the group will move to the high school gym at 2:50 p.m. for a Veterans Day assembly which will run through 3:15 p.m.
The assembly will recognize both Veterans Day and Memorial Day since the school will be closed on Memorial Day. The high school choir will perform during the reception and the high school Bulldog band will perform during the assembly, Jefferson High School teacher Chester Jones said.
Waskom ISD
Waskom High School is set to host its Veterans Day program at 9 a.m. Monday in the high school gym, located at 980 School Ave. in Waskom.
The program will feature guest speaker Michael Welch, who serves as the special education teacher and coach.