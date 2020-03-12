With growing concerns about the spread of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, after a case was confirmed in Longview this week, East Texas school districts, colleges and universities are taking steps to keep students and staff safe, including one university shifting to online only instruction.
“Due to the increasing concerns of the coronavirus epidemic, and after thoughtful consideration, we have thought it in the best interest of the Wiley College Community to cancel all on campus activities,” Wiley College officials said in a statement late Wednesday. “As recently as (Wednesday), there have been reported cases as nearby as Longview and two reported cases in Louisiana. As this situation rapidly unfolds, we want to ensure that we keep the safety of our students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends at the forefront of our decision making. Albeit an unfortunate circumstance, precaution is our first priority.”
In addition to canceling all on campus activities, which does not include classes, the university will shift to online and remote instruction on Monday, university officials said.
Wiley College is on spring break March 23-26.
At nearby East Texas Baptist University, President Blair Blackburn said the university has been taking steps and preparing for weeks now, ahead of the World Health Organization officially declaring the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on Wednesday.
“As the institutional representative for ETBU, I participated in the Texas Department of State Health Services state-wide coronavirus conference call for college leaders, county/city officials, and health care leaders (Tuesday),” Blackburn said in a statement on Wednesday. “Today, I also represented the university in a Harrison County coronavirus prevention and procedures meeting with county/city officials, hospital leaders, and college/university presidents. We are working together to ensure collaborative efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and to identify response protocols should Harrison County have an infected COVID-19 individual or community spread.”
Blackburn said has implemented the University Executive Orders as a part of the institution’s Emergency Operation Plan (EOP) to stop the spread of the virus and prevent illness on campus, which include: limiting physical contact with others, such as handshaking, hugging and food and drink sharing; limiting attendance at crowded events or areas; postponing international and domestic travel; practicing good hygiene, including frequent hand washing and avoiding touching the face area.
Blackburn said the university has also canceled university related air travel for students and staff for the remainder of the spring semester.
“To reduce spread of respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, ETBU will enforce a 14 day restriction from the ETBU campus for any ETBU faculty, staff, or student who traveled to a CDC Level 2 or Level 3 country during spring break, March 6-15, or later, until further notice,” he said. “ETBU is committed to completing the spring 2020 semester as scheduled. The university will continue to watch the evolving coronavirus situation and will make adjustments as the situation warrants. ETBU may amend campus activities to minimize the threat of the coronavirus to our institution.”
Blackburn said ETBU may consider online instruction in the future if the situation warrants the move.
“ETBU has developed contingency plans for the option of shifting to online classes for the remainder of the seven weeks of the spring 2020 semester,” he said. “Every faculty member is working with the provost’s office and the Online Education Department to ensure ETBU is well prepared for this contingency completion plan should we decide to implement online delivery of teaching/learning. Faculty have been trained to conduct courses via online or alternate delivery, if necessary.”
Kilgore College also issued a statement about the situation and said staff has been diligently cleaning the campus this week during spring break.
“If you traveled over spring break, please self-monitor your health,” the college posted on Facebook. “Take your temperature at least twice a day and seek medical treatment should you develop a fever or respiratory issues. This is especially important for individuals who took a cruise, flew on a commercial airline, or traveled to California, Washington, or New York. If you have fever, please stay home until you have been fever free for at least 24 hours. Call or email your instructors to work out extensions or alternate learning arrangements.”
East Texas public school districts also posted updates about what they’re doing to monitor the situation.
“Marshall ISD regularly cleans and disinfects our classrooms, campus doors, student desks, water fountains, door knobs, school bus seating, locker rooms, student and staff restrooms, etc., each and every day,” district spokesman David Weaver said Wednesday. “At least once a week our custodial cleaning staff looks to deep clean the common surfaces in classrooms and offices.”
Weaver said all of the district’s trips are now under consideration.
“All out-of-district trips are being re-evaluated to determine if they pose an unnecessary risk to students or staff,” he said. “Depending on the destination or type of trip (contained areas or outdoor activity, etc.) these trips could potentially be cancelled or postponed. This is an action that is meant to be proactive and will continue until further notice.“