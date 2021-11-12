East Texas area schools on Thursday honored U.S. military veterans from their own communities as part of the schools’ annual Veterans Day programs.
At Marshall ISD, veterans from all branches of the U.S. military gathered with Marshall High School students and community members in the school’s gymnasium to celebrate veterans and recognize their service and sacrifice.
The district also made a video which can be viewed on YouTube here: youtu.be/yY7pJ9BqSvo, which showed each of the district’s staff members who is a veteran and also allowed them to speak of their service and share why they chose to serve, as well as what they learned or took away from their service.
“I think it made me a better person, going in at a young age, it gave me some much needed discipline,” a staff member said. “I went in when I was 18 years old and it gave me a sense of guidance for my life.”
Other staff members gained an appreciation of different cultures while in the military.
“It gave me the opportunity to visit different states and countries,” Cortina Dixon, who served in the U.S. Army said. “It gave me a love and understanding that everyone is different and to show respect to everyone.”
At Hallsville ISD, students lined the streets in front of each campus holding flags and signs to welcome and honor veterans as they drove from school to school.
The district then hosted a Veterans Day breakfast for their special guests at Bobcat Stadium, which was prepared and catered by the Hallsville High School Culinary Arts students.
At Harleton High School, the district welcomed U.S. military veterans from the community as they hosted their annual Veterans Day program in the Harleton High School auditorium with music and presentations.
At Elysian Fields ISD, veterans were invited on campus Thursday morning for coffee and donuts before a presentation by the students which showed their appreciation for their service.
Veterans Day, which was Thursday, is observed every Nov. 11 to honor and recognize military veterans for their service in the U.S. Armed Forces.