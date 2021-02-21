East Texas school districts suddenly are tentatively looking to return to school on Monday after having a week of classes interrupted by two historic winter storms that blew through the state.
Winter storms one and two dumped almost a foot of snow on the region this week and lingering record low temperatures kept it in place, leading to most East Texas districts to either cancel classes completely or be forced to switch to virtual only.
As of Friday evening, Marshall ISD is still set to return to in-person classes on Monday after having students learn from home through virtual classes this week.
Hallsville ISD Superintendent Jeff Collum said his district will also return to in-person classes on Monday after having classes canceled this week due to the lingering snowfall.
Jefferson ISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell said his district also hopes to return to in-person classes on Monday after switching his students to virtual learning only the past week.
Waskom ISD Superintendent Rae Ann Patty on Friday said her students will not be returning to classes on Monday as the district is out all week next week on winter break.
Harleton ISD students aptly spent their winter break this past week dealing with one of the harshest winters on record and are now set to return to in-person classroom instruction on Monday.
Elysian Fields ISD spokeswoman Monica Simmons said her district will make a final call Sunday evening on whether or not students will return to in-person classroom instruction after spending this week on virtual learning from home.
Karnack ISD Superintendent Amy Dickson said she too will make a call on Sunday as to whether or not her students will return to in-person instruction on Monday as many roads in her district are still covered in snow and ice. Karnack ISD students spent the first half of the week learning virtually from home before having classes canceled due to the winter storms.