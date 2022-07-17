The East Texas Speakers Forum will welcome America’s first female combat fighter pilot at a special event Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. at Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St. in Marshall.
Col Martha McSally is also the first woman to command a fighter squadron and a former U.S. representative and senator. She is the forum’s second speaker guest, following in the footsteps of former President George W. Bush.
“We are excited to provide an opportunity for our neighbors to hear from a woman who has made history in so many ways,” Speakers Forum President Ric Brack said, adding “Memorial City Hall, with its own history as a memorial to soldiers in both world wars, is the perfect venue for Col. McSally.”
The East Texas Speakers Forum is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization governed by a board of directors made up of volunteers. The founding board members represent Christus Health, LeTourneau University, Longview News-Journal, Texas Bank and Trust, Tyler Morning Telegraph and the University of Texas at Tyler. Since 2019, the organization has organized and hosted events in East Texas featuring speakers who educate, engage and enrich communities culturally.
McSally is a trailblazing, combat-tested leader, motivational speaker and bestselling author. Aside from losing her father at the age of 12, surviving sexual abuse and assault, and piloting a fighter jet in combat, she became the first woman in U.S. history to command a fighter squadron in combat.
McSally served in the military for 26 years, and she deployed to the Middle East and Afghanistan six times. She flew 325 combat hours and was decorated with the Bronze Star and six Air Medals. She was the commander of her A-10 squadron, and she was in charge of guaranteeing that her team could deploy anywhere in the world in less than 24 hours. She managed $500 million in assets and $40 million in annual resources. McSally was deployed to Saudi Arabia on Sept. 11, 2001, and quickly rose to the position of a key leader in the planning and execution of initial air operations in Afghanistan.
She served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 2015 to 2018 and as a U.S. senator from Arizona from 2019-2020.
Tickets are available at the Memorial City Hall box office. Cost is $25, $30 or $35 depending on seating arrangement. For more information or to buy tickets, visit memorialcityhall.com.