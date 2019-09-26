Students in schools across East Texas gathered hand in hand for prayer on Wednesday during the annual global event See You At The Pole.
The hundreds who gathered around school flag poles in the morning joined the millions across the world who also gathered in prayer.
“Students have the chance to come to together to pray for their schools and their communities,” Marshall High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes Director Coach Anthony Randle said. “We did this when I was in high school as well and it’s something that is near and dear to my heart.”
Randle joined church youth leaders from several churches at Marshall High School to welcome the students, feed them breakfast and talk with them about their prayer.
“We prayed for our school, that God would help bring peace to our neighbors at Elysian Fields ISD who are going through a tragedy right now after one of their 11-year-old students committed suicide recently and we prayed for our students, teachers, administration and for the parents as well,” Randle said.
Youth leaders from Friendship Baptist, First United Methodist Church, Mobberly Baptist, Immanuel Baptist and Trinity Episcopal Church were all on hand to speak and pray with MHS students.
At Hallsville Junior High School, a record breaking crowd of hundreds gathered in several groups in front of and around the school’s flag pole to pray, including KVNE 89.5 Christian Radio Station from Tyler who had DJs Fletcher Johnson aka “My Friend Fletch” and Amy Austin on site as part of the station’s annual See You At The Pole Road Trip.
The school won the most votes on the radio station’s road trip contest this month, earning them a visit from KVNE, including breakfast.
“They won with 2,045 votes so we went out there for the first time for our annual See You At The Pole Road Trip contest,” Johnson said. “We took about 600 donuts and partnered with a local church there who brought juice and we gathered in the big parking lot, in 20 or 30 different groups of circles to pray. The students had a specific list of prayer requests that they took turns praying for.”
Johnson said the station’s SYATP road trip contest begins a couple of weeks before the big day each year and anyone is invited to vote for their school to win. To learn more about the road trips, visit the station’s website at https://kvne.com/
East Texas Baptist University students, as well as Waskom ISD, Harleton ISD and other districts also gathered for the event.
“During our student-led prayer, we prayed for our school, our nation, and the students here, so that everything we do would glorify and honor God,” President of BSM and ETBU senior Christian Phillips said. “It was so cool to see the sun come up while everyone was praying. It’s great to be able to do this on our campus and it’s so important.”
See You At The Pole first began in 1990 as a grass roots student led prayer movement. Millions of students now gather on the fourth Wednesday of each September to pray together in front of their school’s flag poles.
The See You At The Pole event is part of a broader Global Week of Student Prayer that runs from Sept. 22-28 and encourages public, private and home school students to pray in unique ways and unique places all week long. The initiative also encourages students to kick off Bible clubs on campus.
To learn more about SYATP or the Global Week of Student Prayer, visit https://syatp.com/