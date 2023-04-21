Community members and local student artists alike gathered together at the Marshall Place Gallery this week for the reception of the annual Mini Monet art competition, hosted by the Marshall Regional Arts Council.
The annual event hosted work from schools across East Texas, with about 400 pieces of art work submitted for the judged art show.
The event is hosted annual by MRAC as a way to support and promote the arts amongst young people, and support arts education. The event featured work from school age students at Marshall High School and Junior High School, as well as Elysian Fields, Harleton, Trinity Episcopal and more.
Winners were selected by local professional artists in seven categories, as well as a special award given by event sponsor, the Noon Optimist Club and three scholarships awards by Panola College.
This was the first year that the Marshall Regional Arts Council has partnered with Panola College to offer three college seniors $500 scholarships for the local school, which were awarded by Panola College Fine Arts Professor Amanda Clements.
Clements selected seniors Flor Montes, Kimberly Gasper and Monica Ramirez for this year’s scholarship awards. During the event, Julie Brock from the Noon Optimist Club, who sponsors the event annually, also awarded the group’s specially chosen award to local student Lili.
Additional Winners include:
2-D winners
K-2:
- Blake Terry, first -grader at Price T. Young Fine Arts Academy.
- Luke Venable, first -grader at Price T. Young Fine Arts Academy.
- Noland Nicolai, first -grader at Elysian Fields.
- Weston Day, second -grader at Elysian Fields.
3-5:
- Hudson Quick, fourth-grader at Elysian Fields.
- Kenlie Clendening, fourth-grader at Trinity Episcopal.
- Kaden Commander, fourth-grader at Elysian Fields.
- Lionel Childress III, third-grader at Sam Houston Elementary School.
6-8:
- Audrey Ellis, seventh-grader at Trinity Episcopal.
- Layne Dooly, seventh-grader at Trinity Episcopal.
- Carolyn Lee, sixth-grader at Trinity Episcopal.
- Terra Graham, seventh-grader at Trinity Episcopal.
9 -12:
- Monica Ramierz, senior at Marshall High School.
- Malachi Baird, junior at Marshall High School.
- Katia Espinoza, sophomore at Marshall High School.
- Jesse Gonzalez, junior at Marshall High School.
3-D winners
3-5:
- Emily Kvon, third-grader at Trinity Episcopal.
- Emma Eppley, fourth-grader at Trinity Episcopal.
- Ada Henry, third-grader at Trinity Episcopal.
- Vivian Prey, fourth-grader at Trinity Episcopal.
6-8:
- Laynie Dooly, seventh-grader at Trinity Episcopal.
- Katelyn Fugler, eighth-grader at Trinity Episcopal.
- Zeke Lester, seventh-grader at Trinity Episcopal.
9-12:
Flor Montes, senior at Marshall High School.