Class is in session!
East Texas students are set to return to school this week following the holiday break and East Texas superintendents on Monday said all Harrison and Marion County districts will have their students return to the classroom for in person learning.
Excluding any students or staff currently on quarantine or home sick, hundreds of East Texas students will return to the classroom for face to face instruction beginning Tuesday for some districts and Wednesday for others.
Some East Texas campuses had switched to virtual only learning from home just before the start of the holiday break in late December due to a large number of absences from school staff at home sick or on quarantine but East Texas superintendents in Harrison and Marion counties on Monday said all of their campuses are back open this week and will be accepting students.
Marshall ISD
Marshall ISD students returned to school Tuesday morning at all campuses and any students experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or still on quarantine were asked to continue learning virtually from home.
“We hope that each of you have had a good Christmas break and have had a safe and happy start to your new year,” Marshall ISD spokesman David Weaver wrote on the district’s Facebook page Monday. “If any Marshall ISD student has been placed under COVID-19 quarantine protocols over the Christmas break due to a positive test either for themselves or someone in their household, please contact your child’s campus as soon as possible today.”
Marshall ISD staff returned to campuses on Monday.
“We ask that you help us keep our schools as safe as possible by keeping your child at home if they are exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19 or other illness.”
Hallsville ISD
Hallsville ISD students at each campus returned to class on Tuesday morning at all campuses, Hallsville ISD spokeswoman Gwendolyn Walker said.
Harleton ISD
Harleton ISD students returned to face to face instruction on Tuesday at all campuses after the high school campus went to virtual only just before the Christmas break.
Jefferson ISD
Jefferson ISD students will return to the classroom at each district campus on Wednesday, Jefferson ISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell said Monday.
Waskom ISD
Waskom ISD Superintendent Rae Ann Patty said on Monday that students at each campus will return to classroom instruction on Tuesday at each campus.
Elysian Fields ISD
Elysian Fields ISD spokeswoman Monica Simmons said Monday students at all campuses will return to face to face instruction on Tuesday after some students were switched to virtual only before the holiday break.
Karnack ISD
Karnack ISD Superintendent Amy Dickson said Monday her elementary school students will return to face to face instruction in the classroom on Wednesday.