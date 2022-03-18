East Texas to see dry weekend, potentially severe weather early next week

The forecast for this weekend is full of dry and warming weather, but the National Weather Service says severe storms will return Monday and Tuesday.
“There is an increasing threat for severe weather during this time period, with all modes of severe weather possible at this time,” Meteorologist Davyon Hill said, speaking Thursday during the NWS Shreveport’s weekly weather briefing.
Hill said the area should expect to see dry weather Friday and throughout the remainder of the weekend, with slightly below normal temperatures on Friday and a gradual warming trend on Saturday and Sunday.
But on Monday, a cold front is expected to bring thunderstorms and the chance for severe weather, including damaging winds, hail and tornadoes. Heavy rainfall is also a possibility for some parts of East Texas, Hill said.
Hill said the system hitting next week looks like it will move slowly and could bring two rounds of storms, one late Monday and another Tuesday.
“The Storm Prediction Center is really starting to ramp things up on this outlook. This could be a multi-day event,” Hill said.
Dry weather is expected to return Wednesday.
Hill said last night’s storms and the ones predicted next week are not expected to end drought conditions across the region. Much of East Texas is in severe drought right now.
The National Weather Service is only predicting two to three inches of total rainfall in the next seven days.