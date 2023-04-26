Congressman Nathaniel Moran revealed the winners of the 2023 Congressional Art Competition this past weekend at the Michelson Museum of Art in Marshall.
This year’s winner was Chapel Hill High School student Phuong N. Nguyen, with his piece titled, “Mom in the Midst of Happiness.”
“Thank you to the students who entered this year’s Congressional Art Competition and the parents and instructors who supported these students during their efforts,” said Moran. “I would like to congratulate Phuong, the winner of this year’s competition!”
Nguyen’s winning artwork was made with pencil and Prismacolor, showcasing his mother. The piece of art will be hung in the United States Capitol for the next year, on display for Members of Congress, staffers and visitors to see.
“A prime example of hard work and dedication paying off, Phuong re-entered the competition this year after winning second place last year,” said Moran. “I look forward to seeing Phuong’s artwork on display over the next year for all who visit the Capitol.”
The 2023 Congressional Art Competition consisted of 22 high school students from 12 different schools across East Texas, and each piece of artwork submitted has been on display at the Michelson Museum of Art in Marshall for the last two weeks.
The list of winners included three honorable mentions going to Carlos Segovia of Marshall High School for their artwork “The Room,” Thirsdei Legg of Arp High School for their artwork “Picking Up the Pieces” and Colton Richards of The Brook Hill School for their artwork “Revelation 21:4.”
Third place went to Timothy Wyatt Barget of De Kalb High School for their piece “Lady Justice Unveiled,” and second place went to Reese Rutland of Sabine High School for their artwork “Intrusion.”
The Congressional Art Competition was established in 1982 to encourage and display artistic talent from across the nation in each congressional district. Each district hosts their own independent competition and the winner receives the opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C., where they are invited to a reception and to see their artwork on display at the U.S. Capitol.
The panel of jurors for the 2023 Congressional Art Competition in Marshall consisted of Rachel Driskill, of the Starr Family Home; Tony Crosby, Michelson trustee and renowned artist; and Olivia Runnels, education director at the Michelson. Artwork from participating students was displayed under the guidance of Executive Director Dinora Harris.
“I would also like to thank the staff and volunteers with the Michelson Museum of Art — including Executive Director Dinora Harris and Education Director Olivia Runnels, for their support during this year’s competition — from setting up the gallery for public viewing to hosting this year’s ceremony,” said Moran.