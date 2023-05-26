As the Lone Star state continues to meet rising global energy demands, Texas Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian made a stop in Marshall on Tuesday to enlighten the public on current oil and gas affairs.
The intimate meet-and-greet, hosted by the East Texas Young Republicans group, was held at Synergy Park in downtown Marshall.
William McWhorter, East Texas Young Republicans president, said the group considered the commissioner’s presence very crucial, considering the current state of the oil and gas climate.
“His work affects oil and gas, which touches everyone whether you are just buying gas or whether it’s your livelihood or whether you have family or friends (in the industry),” said McWhorter. I have family and friends. It’s their livelihood. Of course, I buy gas all the time.
“So it’s a chance for us to do that,” he said of the opportunity for the group to offer a platform for the public to personally meet with the elected official.
McWhorter said it’s also an opportunity for the young conservatives, consisting of members ages 18 to 40 throughout East Texas, to host a meeting in Harrison County. He noted that the group’s region consists of every county east of Smith County.
“Our region is every county east of Smith, so we go all the way up to the border, Texarkana, all the way down to Center, Shelby County, all the way to the border of Louisiana,” said McWhorter, noting the group’s coverage area also encompasses Harrison and Marion counties.
“So we’ve invited these people from all over these counties, all of the parties, and organizations to come meet the commissioner and visit with him,” said McWhorter. “The commissioner has been a public servant for a number of years. He’s been doing a lot of work, whether it was as a state (representative) and now as a commissioner on the board with the Railroad Commission.
“So it’s very important work and we want to hear directly from him so they can ask him if there’s something that has been simmering in their mind, that’s very important to them,” said McWhorter. “Especially there’s a lot of discussion … with regards to pivoting away from oil and gas and energy. That would affect not only Texas gas, but it would affect the entire nation. And so the work that the commissioner and the other commissioners are doing is very critical to oil and gas. And so we thought it was an opportunity for that as well. It was a very relevant one. And of course we want to protect Texas’ energy so that’s another reason why we want to do a visit with the commissioner so they can hear the work that he’s doing.”
Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur said he was honored to attend the event to hear Commissioner Christian’s unique perspective on natural resources and the policy failures of politics that surround them.
“Our young Republican chapter led by William McWhorter has a great deal of regional events, and I was happy to help him host this event at ETBU’s beautiful Synergy Park in downtown Marshall,” said LaFleur.
“East Texans know the importance of sticking together as a region,” said LaFleur. “It’s the only way we can compete on the state level. We must be prepared to not worry about city/county limit signs and work together to get things done.”
LaFleur said as the population of the beloved state continues to boom, it’s important to look at rural Texas regionally.
“The RRC works tirelessly to provide support to help promote and protect our natural resources and I’m glad northeast Texas has a seat at that table through Mr. Christian,” said LaFleur.
Speaking with the News Messenger, Christian said as an East Texas native from Center, it was important for him to visit a fellow East Texas town, Marshall.
“It’s my home,” he said of the region. “I have a place in my heart for the East Texas field of oil. It was from the East Texas field that we’re part of — Kilgore, Marshall, Henderson — all this area — we furnished 80 percent of the oil and gas in World War II to the troops that saved the world.”
Reflecting on the history, he noted that it was the Big Inch Pipeline — a large pipeline that extends from Longview to the east coast — that furnished the valuable resource to the troops.
“At the end of World War II, Winston Churchill said it was the sea of oil from East Texas that won World War II,” said Christian. “So the greatest generation from the oil in East Texas, where we live, made the superpower we now enjoy called America. So, East Texas has a great history in oil and gas.”
He said it was exciting to come to Marshall to now tell about another battle in the oil and gas industry.
“It’s a different form. It’s not a military, but we have forces that are trying to destroy our borders, destroy our education system and destroy our community. It’s a scary time,” said Christian. “And my particular position with the railroad commission is for oil and gas. Railroad Commission of Texas is responsible to be stewards for the voters for all of the minerals the good Lord gave us under the ground, from the time it comes out of the ground through the pipes and how we deliver it to market until it gets to the refineries or the electric producing companies, the natural gas. Once it starts production then somebody else takes over. That’s our job.”
The Texas Railroad Commission is led by three elected commissioners, which includes Christian.
“We’re the oldest, as Forbes magazine said, the respected regulatory agency for oil and gas on planet Earth,” said Christian. “But a lot of Texas citizens don’t understand that if we were a nation, right now, Texas would be No. 3 in the world for oil and gas production. Right now, because of the political environment with China and Russia and Iran, we are the No. 1 producer for oil and gas for the free world.
“That’s because Washington has shut down production to the rest of the nation,” he said of the Biden administration’s energy policies. “So, it’s (a critical) time right now to have people understand the responsibility Texas has, I believe, to save the free world.”
“That’s where I believe the fight is. Coming to Marshall is what the citizens of Marshall and across the United States understand my part of the battle, which is our energy,” said Christian. “And I agree it’s only one part of the battle we’re fighting right now. (But) it’s a big battle.”
The railroad commissioner said he’ll be traveling to Corpus Christi soon to visit with constituents there, as well as journeying out of the state to Florida.
“I’m going out to Florida the first of the month. They want me to come out there and speak to a group about oil and gas. And again, it’s quite amazing I think (that others) out of the state of Texas recognize the Railroad Commission of Texas and the Texas oil and gas production. We’re No. 3 in the world. We’re about saving the nation right now. So other states, other countries are looking to Texas to bail us out because Washington has shut down. And so now if they want oil and gas, we’re the place they can come.”