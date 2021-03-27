Those gearing up for the Easter holiday have a couple of options for fun-filled bunnies and eggs this weekend.
On Saturday, the Elysian Fields Volunteer Fire Department will host a drive-thru Easter Bunny visit from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. 150 Easter baskets will be handed out with five prize eggs.
The event is presented by the fire department and New Hebron Baptist Church. The station is located on FM 31 and FM 451 in Elysian Fields.
HealthCARE Express is also hosting a citywide contactless Easter egg hunt. Eggs will be set up now until April 4.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is a polarizing issue, and we are continuing to see many postponed and canceled events in our community including Easter Egg Hunts. Our team at HealthCARE Express saw a need and wanted to still find a way to carry on those fun traditions as safely as possible,” said Lauren Butler.
Those interested in participating only need a smartphone and transportation to join the fun. From now until April 4, special eggs with scannable QR codes have been hidden in local parks, family-friendly businesses, and public locations throughout the city of Marshall.
When eggs are found there is no need to touch them. Simply scan the QR code on the egg with a smartphone and keep track of the secret password that appears. Each password is good for a grand prize Easter basket.
Participants are encourages to follow the Marshall Healthcare Express Facebook page for daily clues to help locate more eggs.
The deadline to enter is midnight, on April 4. The winner will be randomly selected, contacted by the information provided, and announced on their Facebook page.
Happy hunting!