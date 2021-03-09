The Eastern District of Texas law profession is mourning the death of one of its own, Clyde Siebman, Sherman-based partner of the Marshall firm Siebman, Forrest, Burg & Smith LLP and founder of the Eastern District of Texas Bar Association.
Siebman, who is also a past board member of the State Bar of Texas, passed away suddenly at his home in Sherman last Thursday, March 4, at age 62, according to the firm.
“He is widely regarded as one of the deans of the legal profession in East Texas and across the state,” Siebman, Forrest, Burg & Smith said in a statement.
Siebman specialized in complex civil litigation in federal court and state courts of Texas, including Marshall’s own US District Court. He managed the firm’s offices in Sherman and Plano and had been trying cases in Marshall since 1992.
“The co-founder of Siebman Forrest Burg & Smith, Mr. Siebman was one of the founding members of the Eastern District of Texas Bar Association and the current president of the Paul Brown American Inn of Court,” the firm stated. “He spent more than three decades fighting for clients’ rights and promoting the importance of jury trials in Texas and across the world.”
Michael C. Smith, the partner in charge of the Marshall office of Siebman, Forrest, Burg, & Smith LLP, recounted their friendship over the years, starting as young law clerks for the district.
“Clyde was a friend since my law clerk days for Judge Hall across the street – as he was a former clerk for Judge Brown,” Smith shared. “We were both members of the Eastern District former law clerk mafia, so to speak.
“Clyde clerked for his judge a few years ahead of me, but that experience meant that we clicked immediately when we started encountering each other in practice,” he said.
When Smith left his old firm and began looking for someone to practice with in 2008, Siebman approached him with an opportunity to join him.
“I knew it would be a good fit because we have worked with each other, although nodding cases on a lot of bar activity,” said Smith.
As co-founder of the Eastern District of Texas Bar Association, Siebman annually coordinated what is universally recognized as the largest and most influential district conference in the country, noted Smith.
“Clyde founded the Eastern District of Texas Bar Association under the auspices of presiding U.S. Senior District Judge Richard Schell in 1996 and served as its founding president,” said Smith. “For most of the last 25 years he has overseen the planning for the bar association’s annual conferences.
“He tried to quit once, and that didn’t go over well with anyone, including the Lord, who sent a hurricane causing the cancellation of the event (true story), so he was kept in harness thereafter,” Smith teased.
“He leaves very large boots to fill,” Smith said.
Public affairs
Outside of his role with the bar association, Siebman was also influential in public affairs, having been appointed by then-Gov. George Bush to the Red River Boundary Commission.
In 2017, he was appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott as Red River Compact Commissioner, being responsible for administering the provisions of the Red River Compact entered into Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and the United States.
Additionally, he was named Conservator of Texarkana’s Riverbend Water Resources District by the 82nd Texas Legislature. Siebman also served as a member of the US Presidential Electoral College during President George W. Bush’s term.
He was also an active force in the GOP, at one point, overseeing the development of the Republican Party in Northeast Texas into the dominant party over the past 20 years, Smith noted.
“His influence in that field can’t be overstated, and means that generations of elected and appointed officials in our area owe their position to his tireless laying of the groundwork for them,” said Smith.
Top Lawyer
Smith said he feels fortunate to have had an extraordinary lawyer like Siebman as his law partner.
“He was brilliant at analyzing and executing legal strategies, but his true gift was in working with people,” Smith praised. “Whether you were on his side or against him, you respected his integrity and knew that he was someone that would work with you to resolve a dispute.
“Clyde was a model of what an outstanding lawyer should be, both as an advocate and as a member of the profession,” Smith added. “It would not be correct to say he was a model of what a lawyer can do as a volunteer for the profession because he went far beyond what anyone has ever seen a lawyer do as a volunteer working to promote the interests of our local courts. He played a crucial role in pushing our elected officials to get vacancies filled on the Eastern district bench. He was a tireless advocate for the district both in terms of managing programs and promoting the district nationally. You can talk to anyone that worked with him on activities for the Eastern District and they will tell you that they have never seen anyone do the kind of work he did, and cannot imagine how he can be replaced.”
Smith said Siebman was always helpful to the firm’s Marshall office from the moment Smith came onboard.
“After I joined the firm, he drove down from Sherman for our grand opening when we were down on South Washington and we helped each other out on our cases whether they were in Marshall, Tyler, Plano or Sherman,” said Smith, sharing Siebman was just in town last week for a scheduling conference for an upcoming trial.
“It was one of the great privileges of my professional career to have been one of his law partners,” said Smith. “But as much as we will miss him in the firm, we know that the district and the larger community will feel the loss even more.”
Siebman is survived by his wife, the Hon. Judge Carol M. Siebman of County Court at Law No. 2 in Grayson County; his daughter and fellow law partner Elizabeth S. Forrest and her husband John; and his granddaughter Kendall Forrest.