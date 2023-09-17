The Marshall Harrison County Literacy Council’s annual corporate spelling bee fundraiser went off without a hitch this week, with the Eastman Chemical Company team taking home first place in the annual competition. The event is an annual fundraiser for the literacy council, and serves as the key fundraiser for the council every year, funding the range of programs that the organization hosts for the community. This year’s teams included Eastman in first place and the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce as runners-up, along with Blue Cross Blue Shield, KMHT Radio, Republic Elite, MISD students, MISD administration, East Texas Baptist University and the Rotary Club of Marshall. The judges for this year’s competition included Judge Joe Black and Brad Morin, along with word caller James Runnels and emcees Molly Hollis and Brad Howlett. Eastman’s team was able to win the competition by correctly spelling the word “surveillance,” after correctly spelling “vulnerability” as well, which was missed by the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce team. The Eastman Chemical Company team members for this year’s competition included Carson Nichels, Ben Weldell and Barrett Widman. Members of the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce’s cheer team also took home the coveted spirit stick award as well during this years event. For more information on the Marshall Harrison County Literacy Council, including information on resources they provide and how to volunteer with the organization community members can visitwww.mcliteracy.org
