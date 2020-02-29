After weeks of nominations followed by voting, Elysian Fields ISD Director of Special Programs and Curriculum Monica Simmons won the Black History Now competition, sponsored by The Marshall News Messenger and Wiley College.
Simmons has been an educator of children for 18 years, all but a single year, for Elysian Fields ISD.
Early on, she realized she wanted to be a schoolteacher. Simmons recalls when she was a junior in high school at Carthage, they had a career exploration program; and after traveling to several schools to assist teachers, she fell in love with the profession.
However, life decided to take her another direction and after earning her CNA for nursing she began working in the medical field.
“I immediately knew it wasn’t for me,” she said. “I returned to my passion.”
Even Simmons’ good friend Donna Lovelace stated that education is her calling.
After earning teaching certifications through Panola College and University of Texas-Tyler, Simmons began job hunting for the perfect school district. Though she originally wanted a much larger district, Simmons’ dad kept pointing her toward Elysian Fields.
“He would say, ‘It’s right here!” she said. “And I would wrinkle my nose. Ultimately, though, I decided to give Elysian Fields a try and I’m so glad I did!”
It was this decision that led Lovelace’s daughter, Macee Lovelace and her boyfriend, Nick Mayfield, to nominate her for the Black History Now contest. Macee knew Mrs. Simmons from school and went to her mom to ask if it was OK to nominate the educator.
“We think she’s great,” Macee told her mom. After checking with Simmons to make sure she was alright with the nomination, the Lovelace’s crafted the nomination and put it online for the contest.
“It’s very exciting and very well deserved,” Donna said about the nomination. “I think it’s fantastic.”
In her education career, Simmons has experienced many different roles. She was a first grade teacher for EFISD for six years, a reading intervention specialist in Marshall for a year, an English Language Arts teacher for eighth grade for three years at EFISD, a third grade math teacher for five years, an assistant principal for two years and is in her first year as EFISD curriculum director.
“I love the children and not getting to interact with them on a daily basis is hard,” she said about being curriculum director. “We have the best students at Elysian Fields. As an educator you get to be a friend, an aunt, a parent all at one time.”
Though being a director of curriculum for three campuses is a big job, Simmons says she has good resources and a good network of support in place to help her. Part of that assistance comes from her husband, Bronte Simmons; her son, LeBron Simmons, 13; and Brooklyn Simmons, 8. Both of her children attend school at EFISD.
Thinking of receiving a nomination and award for a representation in black history, Simmons said, she is appreciative of getting to continue the legacy of her family.
“Even though my mom [Ellie May Turner] has been gone 12 years, I want to pick up the telephone and tell her about this. I know she is extremely proud of me,” she said.
Socially, Simmons is part of the Marshall Symphony League, Delta Cappa Gamma and Miles Memorial CME Church.
As part of the Black History Now contest, Simmons was able to select the charity of her choice to receive a $500 donation. She chose Mission Marshall since she had previously done volunteer work for the organization.
“I think it’s a very good way to give back to the community and let the organization buy clothing, food or whatever else they need to buy,” she said. “I really appreciate everyone who voted for me.”
Both The Marshall News Messenger and Wiley College want to congratulate Simmons and appreciate everyone who nominated and voted for the Black History Now contest. Other nominees included Angela Fitzpatrick, Angelique Cooper, Jim McCutchens, Flo Jasper, Willie Jean Birmingham, Julia Williams, Leo Morris, Louraiseal McDonald, Raylynn Hawkins and Stardom Williams.