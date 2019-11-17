Edward Jones will be celebrating 50 years of financial service to the people of Marshall on Tuesday, Nov. 19.
The event will be held at the Marshall Convention Center at 5 p.m. for Edward Jones employees and invited guests.
“It is a way for us to say thank you to the people who we do business with,” financial adviser Travis Keeney said. “We are so grateful for the people of Marshall for trusting us with their financial needs.”
The event will be a catered dinner, featuring three speakers from Edward Jones.
Speakers include Jim Harrod, an employee from the first branch of Edward Jones in Marshall established in 1969; Kate Warne, an investment strategist for the company; and Doug Hill, a partner at the company.
“It’s going to be a social event with some great speakers talking about some very interesting topics,” Keeney said. “It’s a way for us to celebrate our clients.”
Keeney said that the event is a way for Edward Jones to celebrate its relationship with the city of Marshall.
“It’s amazing, especially in such a great small close knit town, to have a relationship like this last 50 years,” he said.