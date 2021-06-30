The academic effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on East Texas students’ learning is now evident as the Texas Education Agency reports state standardized test scores for the 2020-21 school year.
While statewide preliminary STAAR (State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness) scores show a decline in scores in almost every test subject, in almost every grade level, some East Texas school districts still managed to come in well above state average passing%ages, while other districts struggled.
The TEA did not administer state standardized tests in 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic and in many East Texas districts, even the schools that managed to come in well above statewide scores, there was still a decline from the schools’ 2019 scores.
Scores by district
Harleton ISD posted the highest overall preliminary STAAR scores this spring, with Elysian Fields ISD following in a very close second, with both districts coming in well above statewide averages.
Harleton ISD
Harleton ISD third graders scored 78% passing and 82% passing in reading and math, respectively, while fourth graders posted 90% and 79% passing in reading and math, respectively. Fourth grade writing testers posted 90% passing. In fifth grade, the students posted 83% passing in reading and 91% passing in math, while posting an 80% passing rate in science. In sixth grade, the district’s students posted 79% passing in reading and 96% passing in math. In seventh grade, students posted 96% passing in reading, 88% passing in math and 96% passing in writing. Eighth graders passed reading and math with an 88% passing rate, while posting a 79% passing rate in science and 81% in social studies.
Harleton High School students also posted the highest overall end of course exam results, again coming in well above state averages in each subject. The students posted a 93% passing rate in Algebra I, 97% in Biology, 77% in English I, 83% in English II and 91% in U.S. History.
“Harleton ISD performed very strongly on STAAR/EOC tests this school year,” Harleton ISD Superintendent Jay Ratcliff said Tuesday. “In comparison to 2019 (the last time we received actual scores), we have witnessed a slight COVID slide from where we were, but overall, we are ecstatic about our scores.
“We are so proud of our kids, staff, and families, for their undying efforts toward academics. When we entered this school year, educators across the state feared the learning loss that may result from online learning and absence from the classroom. Harleton ISD took this challenge seriously and our kids and staff have blown us away.”
Elysian Fields ISD
Elysian Fields ISD just barely missed tying Harleton ISD for the top spot in East Texas, while still coming in well above statewide averages in almost every test subject.
“Considering all the time our students missed this year due to COVID-19 and the snowstorm, we are extremely proud of our Elysian Fields ISD students’ achievements on the STAAR assessments,” Elysian Fields ISD Assistant Superintendent Monica Simmons said Tuesday. “Our teachers worked hard this year to provide students with continuous high-quality instruction both virtually and face to face. Our overall success is a direct result of the unwavering support of our community, parents, administration, board members, and staff. The preliminary results are encouraging, and Elysian Fields ISD is very pleased with our preliminary results. We will continue to work hard and to strive for progress and excellence.”
Elysian Fields ISD third graders posted 84 and 85% passing rates in reading and math, respectively. Fourth graders posted 86% passing in reading, 69% passing in math and 67% passing in writing. Fifth graders posted 93 and 95% passing in reading and math, respectively, and posted 73% passing in science. In sixth grade, 80% passed the reading test, while 93% passed the math test. Seventh graders passed reading with a 78% rate, while 82% passed both math and writing. In eighth grade, 80% passed reading, 78% passed math, 88% passed science and 78% passed social studies.
Elysian Fields High School came in above state averages in all end of course exam subject areas except for one — English II. The school posted a 91% passing rate in both Algebra I and Biology. In English I and II, the students scored 88 and 73%, respectively and the students posted a perfect 100 passing rate in U.S. History.
Waskom ISD
Waskom ISD came in behind Elysian Fields ISD with a significant improvement in scores and mostly coming in well above state averages.
“Waskom ISD was pleased with our students’ gains this year, given all of the interruptions to learning and the number of school days the students and staff had to miss due to COVID-19 and the snowstorm,” Waskom ISD Superintendent Rae Ann Patty said Tuesday. “Waskom ISD was very pleased that the board of trustees committed early in the school year to bring our students back for in-person learning. The STAAR data will serve as one data point to begin planning for the 2021-22 school year. Waskom will formulate action plans and interventions for the student’s STAAR data from the beginning of school to better meet their academic goals. I am so pleased with the hard work and dedication from the entire Waskom staff and all students. This year was one of many unprecedented events, and we finished strong. Waskom looks forward to the 2021-22 school year and the success it holds for the Wildcats.”
Waskom ISD third graders posted a 79% and 76% passing rate in reading and math, respectively. In fourth grade, students posted a 76% passing rate in reading, a 69% passing rate in math and a 65% passing rate in writing. In fifth grade, students posted a 73% passing rate in reading, an 84% passing rate in math and a 62 passing rate in science. Sixth graders posted 59% passing in reading and 76% passing in math. In seventh grade, students showed a 76% passing rate in reading, 62 passing in math and 67% passing in writing. Eighth graders posted a 79% passing rate in reading, 84% in math, 66% in science and 70% passing in social studies.
Waskom High School students continued the upward trend with a 79% passing rate in Algebra I, 94% passing in Biology, 76% passing in English I, 79% passing in English II and 90% passing in U.S. History.
Hallsville ISD
Hallsville ISD scores overall dropped as a district, with about half of the test subject areas coming in below state averages.
Hallsville ISD third graders posted a 70% and 64% passing rate, respectively, in reading and math. Fourth graders posted 62% passing in reading, 55% passing in math and 57% passing in writing. In fifth grade, 68% passed reading, 60% passed math and 58% passed science. In sixth grade, 58% passed reading and 63% passed math. Seventh graders posted a 69% passing rate in reading, 48% passing in math and 62% passing in writing. Eighth graders posted 72% passing in reading, 48% passing in math, 64% passing in science and 50% passing in social studies.
Hallsville High School scores continued to show a mixed bag, with the majority of scores coming in below state averages. Algebra I testers scored 47% passing, Biology testers scored 76% passing, English I testers scored 62% passing, English II testers scored 63% passing and U.S. History testers scored 87% passing.
Jefferson ISD
Jefferson ISD third graders scored 63% passing and 60% passing in reading and math, respectively. Fourth graders scored 47% in reading, 41% in math and 39% passing in writing. In fifth grade, students scored 57% in reading, 61% in math and 46% passing in science. In sixth grade, students scored 52% passing in reading and 41% passing in math. Seventh graders scored 53% in reading, 32% in math and 43% passing in writing. Eighth graders passed reading by 67%. Eighth graders scored 40% passing in math, 71% passing in science and 32% passing in social studies.
Jefferson High School students passed Algebra I with 76% passing. In Biology, 78% of students passed. In English I and II, 68% and 57% passed, respectively, and 84% passed U.S. History.
Karnack ISD
Karnack ISD, which serves grades pre-kindergarten through eighth grades only, 25% of third graders passed reading and 42% passed math. In fourth grade, 60% passed reading and math, while 70% passed writing. In fifth grade, 71% passed reading, 53% passed math and 47% passed science. In sixth grade, 44% passed reading and 67% passed math. In seventh grade, 73% passed reading, 53% passed math and 63% passed writing. In eighth grade, 83% passed reading, 75% passed math, 67% passed science and 58% passed social studies.
“We continue to have work to do in Karnack ISD, and yet, I could not be more proud of the dedication, and devotion my staff has to our students,” Karnack ISD Superintendent Amy Dickson said Tuesday. “We had losses in many areas, remained the same in some, and grew in a few. We will continue to work hard, and just try to improve each day. We are looking forward to the start of school.”
Texas Early
College High School
At Panola Charter School Systems’ Texas Early College High School, which is based in Marshall and serves grades ninth through twelfth, just 18% of students passed Algebra I. In Biology, 73% of students passed and in English I and II, 65% and 58% of students passed, respectively. In U.S. History, 83% of students passed the STAAR EOC.
The Texas Education Agency will publish district and campus accountability ratings later this summer, of which the STAAR scores will play a role in factoring the final rating.